Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce boss involved in bust-up with Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk after Turkish Cup defeat
Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce suffered a 2-1 defeat to rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup; bust-up resulted in Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk lying on his back as Mourinho was pulled away; Galatasaray appeared to take a dig at the former Man Utd and Chelsea boss on social media
Wednesday 2 April 2025 23:17, UK
Jose Mourinho grabbed opposition manager Okan Buruk's face amid wild scenes at the end of Fenerbahce's 2-1 Turkish Cup defeat against rivals Galatasaray.
Mourinho appeared to pinch Buruk's nose following the final whistle, with the Galatasaray boss falling to the pitch and holding his face in his hands.
Buruk was lying on his back as former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho was dragged away from the remarkable flashpoint.
- Got Sky? Watch stream Sky Sports LIVE on your phone
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports notifications you want! 🔔
Mourinho had just seen his side crash out of the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup after Victor Osimhen sent Galatasaray on their way to victory with a first-half brace.
Sebastian Szymanski pulled one back for the hosts on the stroke of half-time, but Buruk's side saw out the ill-tempered win which saw three players sent off in stoppage time.
Mert Hakan Yandas was dismissed for Fenerbahce, with Kerem Demirbay and Baris Alper Yilmaz also seeing red for the visitors.
Galatasaray later tweeted a picture of Buruk and Mourinho captioned: "You should not attack, you should digest!". The Turkish club also posted a cartoon video, mocking Mourinho, with the caption: "Galatasaray drives you crazy."
Mourinho's Fenerbahce are six points behind Galatasaray in the Super Lig with a game in hand.