Women's Nations League: Defeats for Scotland & Wales as Republic of Ireland thump Greece with Northern Ireland held

Both Scotland and Wales were beaten, Republic of Ireland were big winners in Greece while Northern Ireland were denied back-to-back Women's Nations League wins after being pegged back in Romania.

Scotland rooted to foot of table following Germany defeat

Scotland's struggles continued in their Women's Nations League Group A1 campaign with a 4-0 home defeat to Germany.

Michael McArdle's side got off to a nightmare start in Dundee when Germany's Elisa Senss scored inside the first minute to set the tone for a one-sided affair.

Image: Scotland's Kirsty Hanson shows her despair after her side's loss to Germany

After Sophie Howard's own goal put the visitors 2-0 up at the break, Cora Zicai and Lea Schuller scored within three minutes of each other just before the hour to seal Germany's victory and leave Scotland rooted to the foot of the table.

Scotland, who have now lost three on the spin, could hardly have made a worse start against a Germany side looking to remain ahead of the Netherlands at the top of the standings.

Holland injured as Wales slip to Denmark defeat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Geraint Hughes discusses all the talking points from Wales 2-1 defeat to Denmark in the Nations League

Wales fell to a 2-1 Nations League defeat against Denmark in Cardiff as injury to goalscorer Ceri Holland offered real concern ahead of this summer's European Championship.

Denmark, ranked 12th in the world and 19 places above Wales, led through Signe Bruun's early strike after seven minutes but were pegged back before half-time by Holland.

Wales had a wonderful opportunity to take the lead as Hannah Cain bore down on goal in the 70th minute, only for goalkeeper Maja Bay Ostergaard to win the one-on-one duel.

Image: Liverpool winger Ceri Holland was treated on the pitch before leaving on a stretcher visibly distraught

Denmark worked the same opening within 30 seconds and substitute Amelie Vangsgaard, who had squandered a clear-cut opening minutes earlier, slotted home past Olivia Clark in the Wales goal.

It ensured manager Rhian Wilkinson's first home defeat in seven games since taking charge 14 months ago, and leaves Wales with just one point from three Nations League A matches ahead of the Euros in Switzerland.

There was greater concern for Wales after Holland went into a full-blooded 50-50 tackle in the final 10 minutes and came off worse.

The Liverpool winger was treated on the pitch before leaving on a stretcher visibly distraught.

Republic of Ireland ease past Greece

The Republic of Ireland were emphatic winners in the first of a double header against Greece in the Women's Nations League.

Looking for their second victory of the campaign after beating Turkey and losing to Slovenia, Ireland ran out 4-0 winners in Crete, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Denise O'Sullivan won her 122nd cap to become Ireland's second-highest appearance maker behind Emma Byrne, but the first half was a frustrating one for the visitors who could not find a breakthrough.

Boss Carla Ward made a double change at the break, bringing on Katie McCabe and Marissa Sheva for Megan Campbell and Tyler Toland, and the effect was immediate.

Sheva put Ireland ahead with 48 minutes on the clock, her shot taking two deflections on its way into the net, and 13 minutes later it was 2-0 as Kyra Carusa netted a rebounded after Leanne Kiernan's shot was saved.

The third arrived with 16 minutes remaining, Jessie Stapleton heading in McCabe's corner. Substitute Amber Barrett made her mark in stoppage time, celebrating her 50th cap in style with the fourth.

Ireland will now try to engineer a repeat in the reverse fixture on Tuesday at Tallaght Stadium.

Northern Ireland denied second Nations League win

Northern Ireland were denied back-to-back Women's Nations League victories after Romania hit back to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Group B1.

Looking to build on their dramatic 3-2 win over Bosnia in February, Northern Ireland drew first blood in Bucharest when Danielle Maxwell struck in the 33rd minute.

However, a defensive mix-up allowed Romania to level shortly afterwards through Mihaela Ciolacu as the home side secured their first points of the campaign.

The draw sees Northern Ireland remain second in the group behind Poland as they prepare to face the Romanians again in Belfast on Tuesday.