Morgan Gibbs-White transfer: Man City tracking Nottingham Forest midfielder and Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz

Manchester City have been tracking Morgan Gibbs-White and Florian Wirtz as they look to add new attacking-midfield players this summer.

City's new sporting director Hugo Viana begins work next month and the club will then choose their priority targets for the upcoming window.

City have been monitoring many players and Forest's Gibbs-White and Leverkusen's Wirtz are among them.

Kevin De Bruyne confirmed his departure from the club after 10 years last Friday, while Ilkay Gundogan's one-year contract is set to end, meaning there will be space for new additions in the attacking-midfield areas.

Viana is coming in for Txiki Begiristain, who is in the process of handing over the reins to the former Sporting recruitment boss after confirming in October that he would leave at the end of the season.

Viana attended City's 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

Gibbs-White has scored five goals and nine assists in 27 Premier League appearances with Forest challenging for a Champions League place.

The 25-year-old was called up to the England squad for the first time last August and has earned two caps.

Wirtz, 21, has scored 56 goals and provided 63 assists in 191 appearances for Leverkusen since making his senior debut aged 17.

He won the Bundesliga player of the season last term as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga and German Cup and has played 29 times for Germany.

Inter Miami yet to make formal De Bruyne offer

Image: Kevin De Bruyne has won the Premier League title six times

Inter Miami hold the discovery rights for departing Man City midfielder De Bruyne.

Every MLS club can list up to five players to hold exclusive discovery rights on. This means no other MLS club can attempt to sign that player without the permission of the discovery rights holders. This rule is in place to prevent MLS clubs from getting into a bidding war with each other.

By placing De Bruyne on their discovery rights list, Inter Miami will have had to prove to MLS that they are making attempts to sign him.

It's understood no formal offer has been made at this stage.

Inter Miami already have the maximum three designated player spots filled with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Signing De Bruyne would usually require letting one of those players depart.