Ange Postecoglou hits out at 'leak' inside Tottenham Hotspur after Wilson Odobert injury reports become public knowledge - but winger fit to play

Ange Postecoglou says there is "no doubt" there is a "leak" inside Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs boss hit out after reports prior to Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Frankfurt claimed Wilson Odobert had suffered another hamstring injury. The forward was an unused sub for the game.

"There's no doubt we've got a leak inside the club," Postecoglou told reporters. "I don't know why. It doesn't help us. We've narrowed it down. I've got a fair idea where it's coming from.

"It certainly doesn't help us on game days. It's sometimes half-truths and sometimes more.

"You'd like to think that everyone within our camp is working with us rather than against us."

Instead, Postecoglou confirmed the 20-year-old was fine - and had trained ahead of Spurs' Premier League return.

"He's ok. With all the players who came back from long-term injury we've taken a different approach," Postecoglou revealed. "All these guys who have come back. Wilson trained today and we'll see how he is."

Image: Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski celebrates making it 2-0 vs Man Utd

There was good news too regarding the condition of Dejan Kulusevski, who remains ruled out for the trip to Molineux - but could return to the squad for Thursday's return leg in Germany.

"Kulusevski has trained today with the players who didn't play last night," said Postecoglou. "He looked really good. He's not available this weekend and he won't start on Thursday because he's been out for so long but he's looking good."

Postecoglou again addressed criticism aimed at his captain Heung-Min Son, who was the subject of more negativity following his performance in Thursday's first-leg draw. He was taken off 10 minutes from time, with Mathys Tel replacing him.

"He's a huge influence for us on and off the pitch," Postecoglou said. "He's working hard for the team.

"Last night he played his part in creating a lot of opportunities. Our front three were really disciplined. He is hugely important to the club and what we are doing at the club."