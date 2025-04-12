Christian Norgaard tackle on Gabriel Martinelli could have broken my leg, says Arsenal winger

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli said Brentford captain Christian Norgaard "could have broken my leg" with his first-half tackle - and the midfielder should have been sent off for a "nasty" challenge.

Norgaard brought down the Arsenal winger with a lunging tackle in the first half, much to the uproar of the home fans at the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta remonstrated with the fourth official and the Brentford bench as referee Simon Hooper brandished a yellow card, with VAR choosing not to upgrade the decision.

"I didn't see that again but in the moment, if my foot was on the floor, he could break my leg," Martinelli told Sky Sports after the 1-1 draw.

"He [Norgaard] said he didn't mean it. I believe him but still he could have broke my leg. For me it was red. I need to see it again to be sure. But for me it was nasty."

Asked about the tackle after his side drew 1-1 with Brentford, Arteta replied to Sky Sports: "My reaction says everything." Meanwhile, Brentford boss Thomas Frank added: "That's his opinion. I thought it was a strong yellow."

It is the second Premier League refereeing decision Arsenal have felt aggrieved by in the space of seven days, after the decision to award Everton a penalty for a "soft" foul on Myles Lewis-Skelly in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

"There's no way, in my opinion, that's a penalty," said Arteta after that game, while Ref Watch's Dermot Gallagher agreed the spot-kick should not have been given.

Redknapp: I've been injured by that tackle but it's not a red

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"Very rarely do you see a red card for this but it's not a great tackle and one that can hurt players.

"I got a very bad injury for someone doing that exact same tackle on me as you can get your leg caught and twist your knee. That's never been a red card so we can't start asking for them now.

"Mikel Arteta should be more frustrated about his team not winning the game than about the tackle. It seems like he thinks there's a conspiracy against him and his team - there isn't. That's just the way it goes.

"It's a tackle that long-term we have to look at though. The reason I said it's not a red as it's never been given as a red card but it is a really dangerous one.

"When you scissor tackle you risk knees and ankles caught underneath you - I had to have surgery after one.

"It's a nasty tackle. An old-fashioned tackle. Some tackles have been eradicated out of the game but that one hasn't gone to a red card yet.

"I don't like the tackle. It's a pure desperation tackle.

"He's not a nasty player. To call it a red card or a nasty tackle, I don't see it as that. But Martinelli is lucky as it could be a six-months injury with ones like that."

The controversial decisions that have gone against Arsenal this season

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton, August 31: Declan Rice was controversially sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh after he stopped a Brighton free-kick while already booked, earning him a second yellow card. Brighton go on to dominate the game and snatch a second-half equaliser.

Points dropped in match: 2

Man City 2-2 Arsenal, September 22: Leandro Trossard was given a second yellow card by referee Michael Oliver for kicking the ball away after Manchester City were awarded a free-kick. Arsenal were winning 2-1 at the time, before City salvaged a 2-2 draw late on.

Points dropped in match: 2

Bournemouth 2-0 Arsenal, October 19: William Saliba brings down Evanilson as the last defender with the score at 0-0. Referee Rob Jones initially awards a yellow card but VAR Jarred Gillet upgrades it to a red on review. Bournemouth go on to score twice in the second half.

Points dropped in match: 3

Brighton 1-1 Arsenal, January 4: With Arsenal leading 1-0, referee Anthony Taylor awards Brighton a penalty - which they score from - after William Saliba clashes heads with Joao Pedro, despite the Arsenal defender getting a touch on the ball.

Points dropped in match: 2

Wolves 0-1 Arsenal, January 25: Myles Lewis-Skelly is sent off by referee Michael Oliver for a high tackle on Matt Doherty. Arsenal go on to win 1-0 but only after Wolves' Joao Gomes is sent off to make it 10-vs-10. Lewis-Skelly's red card is overturned on appeal.

Points dropped in match: 0

Everton 1-1 Arsenal, April 5: With Arsenal leading 1-0, referee Darren England awards Everton a penalty - which they score from - after Lewis-Skelly is accused of bringing down Jack Harrison. Lewis-Skelly's contact started outside the box before carrying in.

Points dropped in match: 2

Arsenal 1-1 Brentford, April 12: Brentford captain Christian Norgaard avoids a red card for bringing down Gabriel Martinelli. The Bees go on to claim a 1-1 draw at the Emirates.

Points dropped in match: 2