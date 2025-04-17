EFL's Good Friday thriller: State of play as season climax approaches with Leeds, Burnley and Wrexham among sides eyeing promotion

Sky Sports+ is showing EVERY Championship, League One and League Two game over Easter weekend.

Here is the state of play heading into what is set to be a decisive few days across every league...

Championship promotion: Can Sheff Utd resurrect their hopes on Good Friday?

Leeds United and Burnley are the frontrunners for promotion now. Sheffield United suffered a disastrous week, losing three games on the spin. They now find themselves five points adrift of the top two with just four games left to play.

All they can do is win on Friday, and hope the other two slip up.

The key promotion games: Watford vs Burnley (3pm), Sheff Utd vs Cardiff (5.30pm), Oxford vs Leeds (8pm)

Championship play-offs: Bristol City in control

It is looking like two from five for the final play-off places this season. Bristol City (64pts) and Coventry (63pts) are currently in control, but West Brom, Middlesbrough and Millwall (all 60pts) are all queuing up behind them.

No doubt what the standout game is, as Coventry face West Brom. Meanwhile Bristol City host Sunderland in what could turn out to be a dress rehearsal for a semi-final. Still a long way to go, mind.

The key play-off games (all 3pm): Blackburn vs Millwall, Bristol City vs Sunderland, Coventry vs West Brom, Middlesbrough vs Plymouth.

Championship relegation: Plymouth still dreaming of survival

Plymouth grabbed a huge win over Sheffield United last weekend to keep their slender hopes of survival alive. They remain bottom, just below Luton on goal difference, and two points behind Cardiff in 22nd.

Realistically, everyone up to Stoke City in 18th will still be feeling a little uneasy heading into a crunch Easter weekend. Derby and Luton, who meet at Pride Park, could prove to be a decisive fixture in the shake-up.

The key relegation games: Derby vs Luton (12.30pm), Middlesbrough vs Plymouth (3pm), Norwich vs Portsmouth (3pm), Stoke vs Sheff Wed (3pm), Swansea vs Hull (3pm), Sheff Utd vs Cardiff (5.30pm).

League One promotion: Wrexham or Wycombe?

Birmingham are champions, but it still remains to be seen who will join them in second. Wrexham's blip at the weekend allowed Wycombe back into the fray. Just one point separates them, while Wycombe have a slightly better goal difference.

Stockport and Charlton still harbour slim hopes of nicking those spots, in case of any slip-ups.

The key promotion games (all 3pm): Bolton vs Wycombe, Charlton vs Northampton, Peterborough vs Stockport, Wrexham vs Bristol Rovers

League One play-offs: Can Reading hold on?

Despite all the off-field issues, Reading find themselves in pole position for the final play-off spot with four games to go.

They are on 69 points, while chasing them are Leyton Orient and Bolton (both 66pts), with Huddersfield (64pts) still hoping to battle their way in.

The key play-off games (all 3pm): Bolton vs Wycombe, Huddersfield vs Cambridge, Leyton Orient vs Barnsley, Reading vs Lincoln.

League One relegation: Can Burton push on with unlikely escape?

Burton looked dead and buried at one stage this season, but find themselves out of the relegation zone heading into Easter, and still have a game in hand on all the sides below them. It looks like a fight between the Brewers and Bristol Rovers to avoid dropping into League Two.

The key relegation games: Exeter vs Burton (1pm), Wrexham vs Bristol Rovers (3pm)

League Two promotion: Port Vale emerge as favourites

An emphatic run of form for Port Vale and they have emerged as favourites for the League Two title. Although they will have to watch on as Bradford play on Thursday night against Notts County, to see whether they will start Good Friday on top.

Walsall, meanwhile, who once looked like they were coasting towards promotion and the trophy, are now in real danger of ending up in the play-offs. Doncaster lie in wait in fourth, level on points but behind on goal difference.

The key promotion games: Bradford vs Notts County (Thur 8pm), Carlisle vs Port Vale (3pm), Tranmere vs Doncaster (3pm), Walsall vs Harrogate (3pm)

League Two play-offs: Can Colchester battle their way in?

It is still all to play for in the League Two play-off race, with sides down to Salford City in 10th still feeling as though they can push on and finish in the top seven.

Colchester, meanwhile, will be hoping to maintain their good run of form and leapfrog Grimsby into seventh.

The key play-off games (all 3pm): AFC Wimbledon vs Chesterfield, Colchester vs Crewe, Grimsby vs Swindon, Salford vs Accrington

League Two relegation: Will Carlisle be condemned?

It looks like Morecambe's 18-year stay in the EFL will be coming to an end, with the club seven points adrift. And it seems like Carlisle may well be joining them in the National League next season. They are six points behind Accrington in 22nd with a far worse goal difference. Only wins will do from here.

The key relegation games (all 3pm): Bromley vs Morecambe, Carlisle vs Port Vale, Salford vs Accrington.

EFL fixtures on Sky Sports+ over Easter weekend

3pm Kick Off unless stated - games in bold also live on Sky Sports Football

Thursday - April 17

L2: Notts County vs Bradford (8pm)

Good Friday - April 18

CH: Derby vs Luton (12.30pm) , Blackburn vs Millwall, Bristol City vs Sunderland, Coventry vs West Brom, Middlesbrough vs Plymouth, Norwich vs Portsmouth, Preston vs QPR, Stoke vs Sheff Wed, Swansea vs Hull, Watford vs Burnley, Sheff Utd vs Cardiff (5.30pm) , Oxford vs Leeds (8pm)

, Blackburn vs Millwall, Bristol City vs Sunderland, Coventry vs West Brom, Middlesbrough vs Plymouth, Norwich vs Portsmouth, Preston vs QPR, Stoke vs Sheff Wed, Swansea vs Hull, Watford vs Burnley, , L1: Exeter vs Burton (1pm), Birmingham vs Crawley, Bolton vs Wycombe, Charlton vs Northampton, Huddersfield vs Cambridge, Leyton Orient vs Barnsley, Peterborough vs Stockport, Reading vs Lincoln, Rotherham vs Mansfield , Shrewsbury vs Wigan, Stevenage vs Blackpool, Wrexham vs Bristol Rovers

, Shrewsbury vs Wigan, Stevenage vs Blackpool, Wrexham vs Bristol Rovers L2: AFC Wimbledon vs Chesterfield, Bromley vs Morecambe, Carlisle vs Port Vale, Cheltenham vs Gillingham, Colchester vs Crewe, Fleetwood vs Barrow, Grimsby vs Swindon, MK Dons vs Newport, Salford vs Accrington, Tranmere vs Doncaster, Walsall v Harrogate

Easter Monday - April 21 (3pm Kick Off unless stated)

CH: Cardiff vs Oxford, Hull vs Preston, Leeds vs Stoke , Luton vs Bristol City, Millwall vs Norwich, Plymouth vs Coventry, Portsmouth vs Watford, QPR vs Swansea, Sheff Wed vs Middlesbrough, Sunderland vs Blackburn, West Brom vs Derby, Burnley vs Sheff Utd (5.30pm)

, Luton vs Bristol City, Millwall vs Norwich, Plymouth vs Coventry, Portsmouth vs Watford, QPR vs Swansea, Sheff Wed vs Middlesbrough, Sunderland vs Blackburn, West Brom vs Derby, L1: Barnsley vs Peterborough, Blackpool vs Wrexham, Bristol Rovers vs Stevenage, Burton vs Birmingham, Cambridge vs Leyton Orient, Crawley vs Exeter, Lincoln vs Bolton, Mansfield vs Reading, Northampton vs Shrewsbury, Stockport vs Huddersfield, Wigan vs Rotherham, Wycombe vs Charlton

L2: Newport vs Walsall (12.30pm), Accrington vs Carlisle, Barrow vs Tranmere, Chesterfield vs Bradford, Crewe vs MK Dons, Doncaster vs Colchester, Gillingham vs AFC Wimbledon, Harrogate vs Fleetwood, Morecambe vs Salford, Notts County vs Cheltenham, Morecambe vs Salford, Notts County vs Cheltenham, Port Vale vs Grimsby, Swindon vs Bromley

