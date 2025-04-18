Kai Havertz: Arsenal forward could return from injury 'earlier than expected', according to Mikel Arteta

Kai Havertz is set to hand Arsenal a major injury boost after manager Mikel Arteta revealed the striker is on course to make his comeback "earlier than expected".

Arsenal, who face Ipswich in the Premier League on Easter Sunday, trail Liverpool by 13 points with just 18 points to play for across the remaining six fixtures. Arsenal need to avoid defeat at Portman Road to deny Liverpool the chance of securing the title this weekend.

But Arteta's side are in contention to win the Champions League for the first time in Arsenal's history following their impressive 5-1 quarter-final aggregate win against Real Madrid.

Arsenal have managed to navigate their way to the last four without a recognised striker after Havertz joined Gabriel Jesus in the treatment room when he tore his hamstring in February.

It was expected the Germany international would be out for the rest of the season. But Arteta hinted Havertz - who is still the club's top scorer with 15 goals this season - could be available if Arsenal see off Paris St Germain to reach the final in Munich on May 31.

Ipswich Town

Arsenal Sunday 20th April 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Asked if Havertz has an outside chance to play in the the semi-finals - first, at the Emirates on April 29, and then in Paris eight days later - Arteta said: "For the semi-finals? I think that is too close.

"But if I have to bet on him (being available) earlier than expected I would say 'yes'.

"The way he works, every day he is in the gym, pushing everybody, and I don't think you can hold him back any longer."

Arteta gives Partey contract update

Image: Arsenal's Thomas Partey celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game against Brentford

Mikel Merino has acted as a makeshift forward in Havertz's absence, but the Spaniard will be expected to revert to midfield again next season while there is uncertainty surrounding Thomas Partey's future.

Partey, 31, has impressed this season, but he is in the last months of his current deal with the club. Atletico Madrid, who he left Arsenal for in 2020, are said to be among his pursuers.

And when Arteta was quizzed as to whether there had been any movement over a new deal with Partey, he responded: "Yes, there is progress with all the players. But I'll leave that to (sporting director) Andrea (Berta) and the club to decide and to talk about."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth is joined by Nick Wright as they dissect Arsenal's performance after dumping Real Madrid out of the Champions League quarter-finals with a win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pressed on whether the intention is to keep Partey, Arteta offered a vague response. "The intention is very clear," he said. "I'll leave that to Andrea and the club to take a step forward."

It is anticipated that defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi is set to join from Real Sociedad this season.

Meanwhile, Jorginho, also out of contract this summer, will be absent for the trip to Ipswich after he sustained a rib problem in last weekend's 1-1 home draw against Brentford, while Riccardo Calafiori remains unavailable with a knee injury.

April 20: Ipswich (a) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 23: Crystal Palace (h) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 29: Paris Saint-Germain (h) - Champions League semi-final first leg

May 3: Bournemouth (h) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Paris Saint-Germain (a) - Champions League semi-final second leg

May 11: Liverpool (a) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports