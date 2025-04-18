Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool boss Arne Slot says captain 'one of the few leaders left in world football'

Virgil van Dijk is "one of the few leaders there are still in the world of football", Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has told Sky Sports.

Van Dijk, who joined the Reds from Southampton for a then-world-record fee for a defender of £75m in January 2018, put pen-to-paper on a new two-year deal earlier this week, keeping him at Liverpool until the summer of 2027.

Liverpool's influential skipper will lead his side out away at Leicester on Sunday, live and exclusive on Sky Sports, as the Reds close in on their second Premier League title since Van Dijk's arrival at the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Virgil van Dijk explains why he signed a contract extension with Liverpool

Slot admits Van Dijk's new deal is the perfect tonic ahead of this weekend's trip to the King Power Stadium.

"Huge news for the club, for the fans, for our players and for our staff, [we're all] so pleased," Slot told Sky Sports pundit and former LIverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

"Everybody knows how good of a player he is when they see him playing during the weekend, and we also know how important he is. I also know how important he is during the week when we train.

Leicester City

Liverpool Sunday 20th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"He is one of the few leaders there are still in the world of football for a team, and apart from that he's shown this season again how important he is on the pitch.

"When we train, when we're inside this building, if you look at him you see a big man, so you would expect him being a leader.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s match against West Ham in the Premier League

"But he's not only a leader because he's big and tall. He's also smart, players respect him a lot, and he brings a lot of energy into training sessions."

Slot: Van Dijk so good on the ball

Slot added: "He knows what he says, he knows how to motivate his team-mates to get the best out of us every single day.

"And apart from that, when it comes to quality, I was surprised how incredibly good he is with bringing the ball out from the back. The first training session we did we were trying to get players free in between the lines, and he found them constantly.

"I knew how good of a player he was (before I arrived at Anfield), how important he was, but that he was that good on the ball was even a surprise to me."

While Van Dijk appears to be revered and respected by most across the English game, fellow Dutchman Slot concedes that has perhaps not always been in the case, particularly in the pair's homeland.

"Maybe at the moment things changed to a positive way during this season," Slot said.

"But at the Euros he got quite a bit of criticism, the whole team got criticism, because although we reached the semi-final - and I think England scored just before the end to knock us out - during the whole tournament most pundits, most fans weren't that happy the way we, the Netherlands, played.

Image: Virgil van Dijk has faced plenty of scrutiny for his performances at international level

"And he, of course, by being such a leader, by being such an important figure, got a bit of criticism. Yes, he did, quite a lot actually. I don't think he gets that criticism a lot in England, and I think the English people see things better than the Dutch!

"In terms of playing style people expected more, and he got quite a lot of criticism - more than he's used to I think here in England."

Slot ready to welcome Trent back

With Van Dijk following Mohamed Salah in committing his future to the club, the attention has naturally shifted towards whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will follow suit.

Liverpool's right-back has been heavily-linked with a move to Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, but Slot refused to get drawn into the saga surrounding Alexander-Arnold's future.

"We prefer to talk about announcements, not about how things are going in the contract negotiations," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arne Slot gives an insight into Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool and his potential return from injury this weekend

"What I do know is that Trent is back on the pitch, he's training with us again. He's had a good season, so hopefully he can help us towards the end of the season by achieving what we all hope to achieve.

"And where his contract ends up, that is something inside here, but not when you're here. Richard (Hughes, Liverpool sporting director) and me, and, of course, it's also about Trent."

Slot has had to field questions about the futures of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk at most of his pre-match news conferences this season.

And while he is comfortable with the level of input he has regarding on and off field matters, Slot admitted he's relieved that contract negotiations don't form part of his remit at Liverpool.

"The football side of things, we talk about this on a daily basis, Richard and me," Slot said.

"I've always worked with the sports director. Now, as it was in the past when I worked with different sports directors, they want to know my opinion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Monday Night Football, Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher break down how Mohamed Salah has become Liverpool's assist king in the Premier League this season.

"They want to know what I want next season, how I look at certain players. So there's constant involvement between me and Richard about how we want to create the squad for next season.

"But when it comes to the negotiation part, that's all about Richard, FSG (Fenway Sports Group), Michael Edwards (FSG chief executive of football). And I'm happy that I'm not involved in that part."

Watch Leicester City vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm this Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm. Stream with NOW.