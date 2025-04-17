Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool captain signs new contract to remain at Anfield until summer of 2027

Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract at Liverpool, which Sky Sports News understands will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

The 33-year-old's previous deal was due to run out at the end of the season but it is understood Liverpool's captain's new deal runs for an additional two years.

The announcement comes six days after Liverpool confirmed a new deal for Mohamed Salah.

The Netherlands international joined Liverpool from Southampton for a then-world-record fee for a defender of £75m in January 2018.

Van Dijk has enjoyed a hugely successful spell on Merseyside, winning a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups in addition to a UEFA Super Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup and a host of individual accolades.

Van Dijk is also on the verge of captaining Liverpool to a second Premier League title this season and record-equalling 20th English league title, with Arne Slot's side 13 points clear at the top with six games to play.

The former Celtic centre-back had been linked with a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain, but Van Dijk confirmed "it was always Liverpool".

Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com on his new Reds deal: "I'm very happy, very proud. There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

"It's a proud feeling, it's a feeling of joy. It's just incredible. The journey I've had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I'm so happy."

He added: "It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

"There wasn't any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I'm one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser - I'm really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling."

It is understood Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes successfully oversaw negotiations with Van Dijk and his representative over several months, and throughout the discussions it was clear that both parties wanted to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are confident of tying up a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract this summer.

Real are believed to be progressing in talks and Alexander-Arnold's preference is to join the LaLiga club.

Van Dijk: Liverpool planning a big summer

But question marks around the futures of Van Dijk and Salah no longer remain with the pair extending their stays at Anfield.

Van Dijk turns 34 in July, but his form this campaign has put him in contention for player of the year alongside Salah after re-establishing himself as one of the world's best centre-backs.

After scoring a late winner in Sunday's win over West Ham, the Dutchman spoke about what Liverpool meant to him.

"Being successful with Liverpool, the culture of the club, everything that embodies Liverpool - that is just part of me," he said.

"I love the club, that's pretty obvious. I think you can see that in the way I speak about the club, the way I work for the club in terms of what I do on the pitch and off the pitch, and that will always be the same."

Van Dijk also appears to have been encouraged by moves being made off the pitch to strengthen the squad in anticipation of defending their Premier League title, for which they require a maximum of two wins from their remaining six matches.

"I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years," he said.

"I think they're planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board to do the right job."

Analysis: Van Dijk is Liverpool's leader on and off the pitch

Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor at Anfield:

"This deal comes as no surprise in some respects, particularly after the interview he gave after the win over West Ham on Sunday.

"You go back to March and it seemed Van Dijk didn't know exactly whether he'd be staying at Anfield or not. He said a few weeks ago progress had been made and so it's come to fruition with a deal lasting another two years.

"Teams like PSG were rumoured to be interested to be taking Van Dijk but Liverpool are very happy to have got him nailed down to a new deal.

"We see his influence on and off the pitch, he always fronts up and is available for an interview whether it's been a good game or bad.

"You saw his leadership qualities against West Ham - there was the mistake leading to the equaliser, but then three minutes later he popped up with the winner.

"He shoulders the captain's responsibility so well and you can see the influence he has on this Liverpool team - 314 appearances. He captained his 100th game against West Ham at the weekend.

"Liverpool's winning rate at Anfield with Van Dijk in the side is 80 per cent. It shows the kind of influence he has on this side.

"Now we wait to see whether this deal has any influence on Trent Alexander-Arnold. Obviously we're not hearing the noises out of him we did from Salah or Van Dijk. There is that interest from Real Madrid but maybe the fact these two have signed new deals could influence him."

'Salah and Van Dijk can show true greatness by winning back-to-back leagues'

The Anfield Wrap's Neil Atkinson:

"First and foremost, it's a pleasure to watch Van Dijk at Anfield. I think he's the best centre-back to have ever played the game, certainly for Liverpool by some distance.

"It always felt the likeliest [of the three]. You wondered whether Liverpool might think about having a complete fresh start, a clean sweep, and free up the wage bill a little bit.

"But it seemed clear to me it was what Virgil has wanted all the way through. It gives him two years more of trying to win the biggest prizes in the game with Liverpool, it looks as certain as you can be that he's going to win the Premier League again. But there's more he can do and more he can win.

"A few of these lads haven't won enough. They've had some really poor fortune, and may regret some injury issues or when the squad was left a little bit light in Virgil's position to retain the title.

"They've won the title and won it well, by a distance. But they start back at zero next season and the challenge for Salah and Van Dijk now is to show genuine greatness, and win it back-to-back."