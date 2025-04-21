Leeds United promotion: Daniel Farke guides Whites to Premier League after two seasons in the Championship

It took him two years to do it at Leeds, but Daniel Farke has achieved an impressive hat-trick. Three promotions from the Championship, and this time with a club he feels can make a big impact in the Premier League.

When Farke took over at Elland Road in July 2023, he admitted that Leeds were the only club that could have enticed him to take a job back in the Championship.

He saw an opportunity to do something special. And having suffered heartache at Wembley in the play-off final last season, he will now get the chance to realise his vision by leading Leeds in the top division.

What makes this season even more impressive is that Leeds lost star players in the summer. Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all moved on, and an evolution that started when Leeds were relegated from the Premier League has continued.

Image: Leeds and Burnley have been promoted to the Premier League

Ao Tanaka has been a huge hit in his first season at Elland Road, Jayden Bogle has also impressed, and the club have used the loan market well to sign the likes of Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell.

Leeds have once again been strong defensively, while Dan James has elevated his game to another level to provide a steady stream of goals and assists. But there has been less emphasis this season on individual flair, and more focus on the collective.

Throughout the season, Leeds have shown an admirable consistency, accumulating points in critical matches. They've worn teams down with their possession-based football. At times, they've almost suffocated their opponents. They've made Elland Road a fortress, only tasting defeat once on home soil so far.

"Leeds are falling apart again" has been used by opposing fans to taunt the Elland Road faithful in recent seasons. But in this campaign more than any other, the Leeds fans have sung it themselves - knowing there is a huge sense of irony as they've relentlessly marched towards promotion.

There have been key periods along the way, and February was certainly a defining month with some special moments . The back-to-back wins against Sunderland and Sheffield United were hugely significant, especially as Leeds won both games with late goals.

Image: Leeds celebrate their win at Oxford to regain top spot in the Championship

They also recorded their biggest victory of the season against Cardiff, won at Coventry and thrashed Watford at Vicarage Road.

Inevitably, there have been a couple of small wobbles since then, but unlike last season, Leeds have regained their composure and got the job done.

Farke has always worked towards an average of two points per game to achieve promotion, and he deserves immense credit for another impressive points tally, which has been enough to get Leeds over the line this season.

Image: Leeds have won each of their last seven league games at Elland Road, conceding just one goal in the process. They've recorded four consecutive home clean sheets for the first time since June 2020

Since the German walked through the door at Elland Road, he has exuded a calm authority and shown strong leadership.

Leeds is a one-club city, and with that comes a huge sense of expectation. Leeds have a loyal and hugely passionate fan base, and emotions run high. But Farke has shown an ability to keep the club on an even keel.

At times, he's had to make big calls, like dropping goalkeeper Illan Meslier, but he's done so without creating a fanfare. Of course, the Leeds boss hasn't been immune to criticism this season, but it's difficult to argue with his methods after a second season that has taken Leeds back to the Premier League.

Image: Illan Meslier was dropped by Farke

Farke has always maintained that he wants to take Leeds up and build them into a sustainable force in the Premier League. At Norwich, he had limited resources and failed to achieve longevity in the top division after achieving promotion. But Leeds will give him a much better opportunity to achieve long-term success.

The club have ambitious owners who have already unveiled plans to increase the Elland Road capacity by nearly 20,000. The expansion would make it England's seventh-biggest football stadium.

A big summer lies ahead, and recruitment will be key. But Farke sees this as a project, and it was the challenge of establishing Leeds in the Premier League that persuaded him to take the job almost two years ago.

What's clear is that this is a challenge he will relish, and his focus will quickly switch to building on this season's promotion, making an impact in the new campaign against the best sides in the country, and creating a legacy at Elland Road.