Leeds promoted: Daniel Farke's side return to Premier League after Burnley beat Sheffield United

Leeds have been promoted back to the Premier League after two seasons away.

To be assured of a top-two place in the Sky Bet Championship, Daniel Farke's Whites needed to beat Stoke and hope Sheffield United failed to beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Easter Monday.

Joel Piroe then scored four as they thumped the Potters 6-0 at Elland Road, before the Blades were beaten 2-1 in the day's late game.

Those two results ensured a return to the top flight for the first time since the 2022/23 season, when Leeds finished 19th.

Speaking after the game, Farke said: "How the lads have handled the last few weeks during this crunch time period when there's lots of pressure on them, the way we have performed in the last few weeks, the spirit and quality of the performances and the consistency of the results, especially with the clean sheets, has been second to none.

"It's really amazing and all the credit goes to the boys for the way they have handled this situation, not just the quality of the performance, but the mentality and spirit has been unbelievable. It's a priceless three points today."

Leeds and Burnley are sat first and second respectively, both on 94 points, and now face a straight shootout for the Championship title with two games remaining this season.

Leeds took care of business with a remarkable 6-0 thumping of Stoke before their promotion to the Premier League was assured.

Everything Daniel Farke could have wished for happened in the first half. Joel Piroe scored a sublime 20-minute hat-trick, Junior Firpo added a goal off his shin, before man-of-the-moment Piroe notched a scrappy fifth from Jayden Bogle's rebound.

The two smallest players on the pitch, Manor Solomon and Wilfried Gnonto, then combined for a headed goal on the hour mark - the irony of which was not lost on Stoke boss Mark Robins, who was visibly furious on the touchline.

Farke: I always believed in our togetherness

Leeds boss Daniel Farke speaking on Leeds' official YouTube channel:

"We will make sure this Easter Monday lasts for one or two more days!

"It's difficult to reflect on an emotional day, but it was a long road and it's not easy to stabilise the ship after relegation and to deal with all the things that come along, with the loss of important players and the hangover of relegation.

"We played fantastic last season with 90 points but we had a heart-breaking final at Wembley. Then to show resilience again and keep going, it's difficult, especially since we lost some of our key players and had to build up again.

"We were not able to spend too much money and also in January, I played it down, but I was a bit jealous when I saw some other clubs could spend properly

"But I always believed in these lads and our spirit and togetherness and, for that, we deserve to celebrate all together."

Ampadu: I can't sum it up in words!

Leeds defender Ethan Ampadu speaking to Sky Sports:

"Very proud. A lot of positivity. We still have another target [winning the title] but we will enjoy this tonight. Then we will try and do the full thing.

Image: Leeds and Burnley have been promoted to the Premier League

"We didn't know what was going to happen. This is a little boost but we have two more games.

"I can't sum it up. A lot of waiting around but it has gone our way. Really enjoyable moment.

"Hopefully today gives us a big boost. Two more to go, let's try and do it. We will enjoy today."

Solomon: I took a risk but it paid off

Leeds forward Manor Solomon speaking on Leeds' official YouTube channel:

"This is what I came for! I'm super happy, so happy to see everyone celebrating. We have worked so hard throughout the whole season and we deserve it.

"I took a risk dropping down to the Championship but it has paid off. I'm really proud to have played for Leeds.

"This season has been a rollercoaster and so exciting. We had some ups and downs but we didn't stop for a minute, we kept pushing all the time.

"I'm so happy right now, I can't find the words!"

Can Farke defy the odds and keep Leeds in the Premier League?

Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton:

When Farke took over at Elland Road in July 2023, he admitted Leeds were the only club who could have enticed him to take a job back in the Championship.

He saw an opportunity to do something special. Having suffered heartache at Wembley in the play-off final last season, he will now get the chance to realise his vision by leading Leeds in the top division.

What makes this season even more impressive is that Leeds lost star players in the summer. Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all moved on, and an evolution that started when Leeds were relegated from the Premier League has continued.

Throughout the season, Leeds have shown an admirable consistency, accumulating points in critical matches. They've worn teams down with their possession-based football. At times, they've almost suffocated their opponents.

They've made Elland Road a fortress, only tasting defeat once on home soil so far.

'Leeds are falling apart again' has been used by opposing fans to taunt the Elland Road faithful in recent seasons. But in this campaign more than any other, the Leeds fans have sung it themselves - knowing there is a huge sense of irony as they've relentlessly marched towards promotion.

Inevitably, there have been a couple of small wobbles since then, but unlike last season, Leeds have regained their composure and got the job done.