Leeds United vs Stoke City. Sky Bet Championship.

Elland Road.

Leeds United 6

  • J Piroe (6th minute, 8th minute, 20th minute, 41st minute)
  • J Firpo (26th minute)
  • W Gnonto (59th minute)

Stoke City 0

    Leeds 6-0 Stoke City: Daniel Farke's side on brink of Premier League promotion after thumping win

    Report and free match highlights as Leeds put themselves on the brink of promotion to the Premier League; they need Sheffield Utd to avoid a win against Burnley in order to seal top-flight return with two games to spare; Joel Piroe marked a statement victory with four first-half goals

    By Laura Hunter

    Monday 21 April 2025 19:02, UK

    Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Stoke.

    Leeds took care of business with a remarkable 6-0 thumping of Stoke City to underline their Premier League credentials and put themselves on the brink of promotion.

    Now they must wait as Burnley host Sheffield United at Turf Moor, where a win for the home side would officially send Leeds up, ending their two-year wait for a top-flight return.

    Everything Daniel Farke could have wished for happened in the first half. Joel Piroe scored a sublime 20-minute hat-trick, Junior Firpo added a textbook goal off his shin, before man-of-the-moment Piroe notched a scrappy fifth from Jayden Bogle's rebound.

    The intensity summed up the Farke philosophy. Leeds were as wonderful in attack as Stoke were woeful in defence.

    Junior Firpo fires in Leeds' fourth goal as they start to cruise against Stoke City

    The two smallest players on the pitch, Manor Solomon and Wilfried Gnonto, then combined for a headed goal on the hour mark - the irony of which was not lost on Stoke boss Mark Robins, who was visibly furious on the touchline.

    The Potters, on 50 points, are all but safe but the manner of the defeat will feel no less damaging.

    Joel Piroe celebrates with team-mate Manor Solomon after giving Leeds a 1-0 lead against Stoke
    Image: Joel Piroe netted four goals in the first half

    Farke, meanwhile, can rest easy knowing his highly-motivated side have done everything in their power to clinch promotion with two games to spare. The ultimate prize is within touching distance.

    "We played very aggressive," four-goal forward Piroe told Sky Sports as early celebrations erupted around Elland Road.

    "To score three in 22 minutes is amazing. I try to bring the best for the team and knew the goals would come. [Promotion] means everything to us, the fans as well. We can't wait to see what it ends like."

    Piroe hits four in first half

    Leeds' Joel Piroe nets fours goals in the first half of their clash with Stoke

    The managers

    Leeds' Daniel Farke:

    "He had this dip, but has worked so hard to get himself out of this situation.

    "Even in recent weeks his performances were way better and he created chances, but the ball didn't want to go in the net.

    "It's a bit like shaking a bottle of Ketchup when all of a sudden everything comes out.

    "That was the case for Joel today. Great game, but not just his goals, his workload, he has several assists - his goal involvements this season is priceless for us.

    "He's proven again today why he's such a decisive key player at this level for us."

    Stoke's Mark Robins:

    "It was a game we didn't take part in. We looked frightened to death. It gives me a lot of food for thought, but it was really disappointing.

    "We just weren't at the races and didn't look anything like we have done of late and let everybody down.

    "That isn't a performance befitting of any team. Certainly not mine or Stoke City's. We just didn't lay a glove on them."

