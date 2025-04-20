Enzo Maresca: Chelsea have had a good season that can become 'very good' with Champions League qualification - do you agree?

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says they have had a good season that will become "very good" should they qualify for the Champions League.

Maresca's side earned a crucial victory at Fulham on Sunday with a late comeback which moved them up to fifth, a point behind fourth-placed Manchester City and two adrift of Newcastle in third.

Chelsea have reached the Conference League semi-finals as expected but it's securing a place in the Champions League next season which is their main objective.

Pedro Neto's 93rd-minute winner at Craven Cottage earned them a second victory in five league games to reignite their European bid but Maresca downplayed the significance of the win.

He said: "Personally, the goal from Pedro (Neto) doesn't change my view of the season. I said three or four days ago, and I will repeat, Chelsea in the last two years have never been in the Champions League spots and this season we spent all season there.

"So today's win doesn't change my view. It's already a good season and can become very good if we finish in the Champions League spots, no doubt.

"But for sure, today was an important win because first of all it's a derby, second, it gives us the chance to be there. And probably it was the most difficult win, and the reason why is because they (league rivals) all played yesterday."

"So for us it was a must-win game and I think after we conceded the goal is the reason why we struggled a bit more because for the players it became more difficult. In the second half we were much better."

Maresca was booked for celebrating Chelsea's winner and left the pitch quickly after the victory, allowing the players to enjoy the win with the travelling supporters, who had booed their team off when trailing at half-time.

"I was very happy, first of all because it's a nice feeling to win the game at the end. But I think it was a moment for the players because they deserve to share that moment with the fans," said Maresca.

Image: Pedro Neto celebrates after scoring a late winner for Chelsea at Fulham

"This is the reason why I left the pitch immediately. And then when we scored the second one, I celebrated and this is the reason why they gave me a yellow card.

"But for sure, I think it was a nice moment for the players and for the fans to share that moment, it's important. And I said already many times, the players need to feel the support."