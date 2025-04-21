Burnley promoted: Scott Parker's side return to Premier League following win over Sheffield United

Burnley have sealed a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Promotion was secured after beating third-placed Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor - extending their unbeaten run to an astonishing 31 games - bouncing straight back to the top flight, just as they did after their last two relegations in 2015 and 2022.

Leeds had earlier thrashed Stoke 6-0 to go top of the Championship on 94 points with two matches remaining and needed Burnley to then not lose to the third-placed Blades to make sure both would finish inside the top two.

Burnley duly obliged, leaving Chris Wilder's side facing the prospect of trying to join them via the play-offs.

Image: Leeds and Burnley have been promoted to the Premier League

Scott Parker, who has now won promotion to the Premier League with a third different club, has overseen a remarkable season, with Burnley last tasting defeat in the league over five months ago at Millwall.

Both Burnley and Leeds remain in with a chance of finishing on 100 points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Sheffield United

'Bored our way to the Premier League'

Burnley captain Josh Brownhill joked the Clarets had "bored our way to the Premier League" after their promotion-sealing win over Sheffield United.

Parker's side have conceded just 15 goals in 44 matches and victory over their promotion rivals ensured they could not be caught.

Image: Josh Brownhill scored both of Burnley's goals to secure victory over Sheff Utd

"I'm speechless. All that hard work this season. We've been written off so many times, people calling us boring, but we've bored our way to the Premier League again," Brownhill, who scored both goals against Sheffield United, told Sky Sports.

"The feeling is absolutely incredible. I don't think a lot of the lads will sleep.

"I'm just so buzzing for a lot of the lads who haven't played Premier League football, how much it means to them to get this club back into the Premier League."

Parker: We've got promotion, now we want title

Burnley boss Scott Parker:

"It means everything. We set on a mission to get promoted and there were a lot of ups and down. It has been nothing short of incredible. So proud of the young group, who have committed and given everything.

"This one feels more special. I've had some bumps in the road as a manager. I decided to take a year out and come in to this knowing there was a big challenge ahead. I'm relieved and happy."

Asked if the Championship title remains an important motivation this season, he added: "We're going to go for it. We'll enjoy today, but we want to go for the title. That's exactly our aim."