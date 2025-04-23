Marcus Rashford: Man Utd forward to decide future after Aston Villa loan ends with Champions League football his preference

Marcus Rashford is set to make a decision on his future at the end of the season, with his preference being to play for a Champions League club.

The Manchester United forward has impressed since joining Aston Villa on loan mid-season, but his future is expected to lie away from Old Trafford.

Staying at Villa remains a possibility he will consider, but their hopes of securing a top-five finish suffered a significant blow with Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Man City.

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Ready reported earlier this month that Villa have not yet decided whether to take up their £40m option to turn Rashford's loan into a permanent deal.

The United academy graduate has a contract at his boyhood club until 2028.

Rashford has enjoyed his time at Villa, scoring four goals and registering six assists in all competitions, ensuring there will be more interested suitors than had been the case in January.

Barcelona, who held interest in January, continue to monitor his situation and are one of several clubs interested in the England international.

United have already seemingly made steps to replace Rashford after receiving positive indications Matheus Cunha would like to join from Wolves.

Image: Ruben Amorim decided to let Rashford leave on loan in the winter transfer window

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

It was unequivocal at United that Rashford needed fresh scenery - not just in terms of being away from the pressure at the Old Trafford side and heightened scrutiny, but a break from the city itself and the lifestyle habits that were impeding his professionalism.

Villa was seen as an opportunity for the player to refocus, rediscover his joy of playing, and put himself in the shop window. His fine form has ensured there will be more interested suitors than had been the case in January.

Staff at United have been happy to see Rashford apply himself and do well. There was sadness at the way his story at the club nosedived, particularly among those that support the club and work at Carrington.

The hierarchy have no regrets - several attempts were made to get through to him - and the pure profit United would make from a sale would go towards the two attackers they ideally want to bring in this summer.

Cunha is a target for the No 10 position, while Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Ipswich's Liam Delap are among the strikers being considered for Ruben Amorim's rebuild.

Gary Neville says Manchester United have been desperate for a signing in the mould of Cunha since letting Rashford go.

"They're desperate in that position," said Sky Sports pundit Neville. "You think of what Manchester United are playing now, they've let Jadon Sancho go, they've let Rashford go, they've let Antony go, so three players who are natural players who travel with the ball.

"They need someone who can beat players, they need someone who's equally good running through the middle with the ball and travelling with the ball, and go out wide and support the wing-back.

"They need to score goals. Ruben Amorim said at the weekend we're just struggling to score goals, so you need players who can take risks, good in the final third, and Cunha's got a lot of ability."

Keane: Rashford almost impossible to play against

Rashford's form since joining Aston Villa has raised questions about Amorim's decision to let him go, especially as he would play a similar role to Cunha.

The Villa loanee particularly impressed Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Man City, as he netted a first-half penalty and ran Ruben Dias ragged when coming close to scoring after just 17 seconds.

"He was a threat [against City]. When there is grass behind Marcus, he's as good as any player," said Keane in the Sky Sports studio.

"There's still areas he can improve on, but when he is making runs in behind and getting that service, you ask the defenders, Marcus is a nightmare to play against.

"He's got that hunger and desire to run into [the space]. When I see him making [those runs], and once he's got grass in front of him, he's almost impossible to stop."

Following reports linking Cunha to Manchester United, Adam Bate analyses what the Brazilian forward could bring to Old Trafford, reflecting on conversations with the man himself as well as Cunha's current team-mates at Molineux...