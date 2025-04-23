Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Leeds considering sacking Daniel Farke after Premier League promotion

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Leeds are considering sacking manager Daniel Farke despite the German securing promotion back to the Premier League.

Manchester United are battling Chelsea and Real Madrid for the signature of River Plate's 17-year-old Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who has a release clause of £38m.

Wolves star Matheus Cunha has posted a cryptic message on social media with the forward edging closer to a summer move to Manchester United.

THE TELEGRAPH

Image: Dean Huijsen is wanted by five Premier League clubs, Sky Sports News understands

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen in a move that would be a boost for head coach Enzo Maresca.

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee has emerged as a target for Nottingham Forest and Bayer Leverkusen if Pep Guardiola presses ahead with moves for Morgan Gibbs-White or Florian Wirtz.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham's 24-year-old Ghana winger Mohammed Kudus is attracting interest from Al Nassr.

Image: Mohammed Kudus is attracting interest ahead of the summer

THE SUN

Freddie Flintoff has revealed his son was too scared to speak to him after he sustained severe facial injuries following his Top Gear crash.

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes could quit the club this summer after a breakdown in his relationship with chief executive Christian Nourry.

THE INDEPENDENT

Mikel Arteta cast doubt over Mikel Merino's availability for Arsenal's Champions League semi-final after their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace which puts Liverpool on the brink of the title.

Organisers of the London Marathon are gearing up for what they hope is a record-breaking event this Sunday, boosted by a surge in popularity among young people.

DAILY RECORD

Fenerbahce face coughing up an eye-popping £25m levy if they bin Rangers-linked Jose Mourinho at the end of the season - according to multiple bombshell reports in Turkey.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Hamilton have lodged an appeal against their 15-point punishment - with the SFA set to convene a hearing before next Friday night's Championship finale.