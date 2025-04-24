Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Man Utd considering move for Man City's James McAtee

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are considering a shock swoop for Manchester City star James McAtee.

Arsenal are confident of making Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi their first signing of the summer - despite reports of a hijack attempt from Real Madrid.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are keen on a summer move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and will be keeping a close eye on him when the two sides meet this weekend.

THE TIMES

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero from Tottenham this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Kevin De Bruyne will not extend his stay at Manchester City to play at the Club World Cup this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United will compete in the inaugural edition of a lucrative, new women's seven-a-side series from 21-23 May, alongside Bayern Munich, Ajax and Benfica, with the remaining four of the eight competing teams still to be confirmed.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City's Oscar Bobb has suffered another injury setback in a season plagued by fitness problems.

Manchester United could offer Rasmus Hojlund in a sensational partial swap deal for Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman, a report has claimed.

DAILY RECORD

Newcastle United are closing in on a deal for Rangers' rising star Oliver Goodbrand.

Plymouth Argyle are keen on Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie.