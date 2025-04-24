Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Man Utd considering move for Man City's James McAtee
The latest transfer news and speculation from today's newspapers with Man Utd considering a move for Man City's James McAtee; Newcastle are keen on a summer move for Ipswich's Liam Delap; Arsenal are confident of making Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi their first summer signing
Thursday 24 April 2025 21:57, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Manchester United are considering a shock swoop for Manchester City star James McAtee.
Arsenal are confident of making Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi their first signing of the summer - despite reports of a hijack attempt from Real Madrid.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Newcastle United are keen on a summer move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and will be keeping a close eye on him when the two sides meet this weekend.
THE TIMES
Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero from Tottenham this summer.
DAILY MIRROR
Kevin De Bruyne will not extend his stay at Manchester City to play at the Club World Cup this summer.
THE GUARDIAN
Manchester United will compete in the inaugural edition of a lucrative, new women's seven-a-side series from 21-23 May, alongside Bayern Munich, Ajax and Benfica, with the remaining four of the eight competing teams still to be confirmed.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester City's Oscar Bobb has suffered another injury setback in a season plagued by fitness problems.
Manchester United could offer Rasmus Hojlund in a sensational partial swap deal for Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman, a report has claimed.
DAILY RECORD
Newcastle United are closing in on a deal for Rangers' rising star Oliver Goodbrand.
Plymouth Argyle are keen on Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie.