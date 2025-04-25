Ruben Amorim: Man Utd boss having no issue convincing transfer targets to join despite worst Premier League season

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United are having no trouble attracting potential transfer targets, despite their lowly position in the Premier League table.

United are 14th and are set to have their worst season in the Premier League era, but that is not expected to be an issue for Matheus Cunha, who has given the club positive indications he would like to join this summer.

Amorim's side can also still seure Champions League qualification for next season by winning the Europa League, as they prepare to take on Spanish side Athletic Club in the semi-finals next week.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville says Matheus Cunha would be a good fit at Old Trafford

But the United boss is confident the club's pull remains strong and will be enough to convince other targets to join even if there is no European football on offer at Old Trafford.

"It's Manchester United," said Amorim when asked how big an attraction the club is.

"What I feel is there are a lot of players who want to play for our club and I know that if you look at our club in the moment, with all the problems with the staff and people going, changing coach and the results, it looks like a little bit of a problem.

"But we have a clear idea. That is the easiest part to explain to a player.

"Then it is Manchester United. Everyone wants to play for Manchester United."

Amorim: I have an idea on who will stay and go

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol gives the latest break down of which clubs will be in the market for Matheus Cunha, Liam Delap and Dean Huijsen

United want to have a deal for Cunha in place for when the transfer window opens at the start of June, while Ipswich's Liam Delap and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are among their striker targets.

Amorim refused to be drawn on the widespread links to Cunha, although there was no denial from the Portuguese about the club's interest in a player who he name-checked when praising Wolves last week.

Another aspect of the forthcoming transfer window for Amorim will be deciding which of the current crop will be moved on and the 40-year-old says he has already drawn up those plans.

Asked if he knows who he wants to keep and sell, Amorim said: "I have an idea, that is clear because we have to do things early [in the window], but things can change before the end of the season."

Amorim says there is still time for players to win him over, citing Casemiro's revival in the team as evidence that anyone can fight their way back into his thinking.

"Casemiro was a player who wasn't playing and then, you see the last games, he's having a part and is performing quite well and playing all the time," said Amorim.

"I like to change my mind and if they change my mind, I'm really happy with that. I just want to win and put the best players in my team."

Amorim pleased with Rashford and Antony loans

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amorim says he is pleased with Marcus Rashford's performances at Aston Villa

Amorim will have to make a call on the future of United's returning loan players Marcus Rashford and Antony in the summer.

Jadon Sancho could also still be a United player if Chelsea decide to pay a £5m get-out clause in their loan-with-an-obligation-to-buy deal.

Rashford and Antony have been revitalised by their temporary switches to Aston Villa and Real Betis, which will likely increase their value if sold this summer.

Asked what the plan is for those on loan, he said: "All the players that are on loan, they will return and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season.

"The talent of Rashford, even Antony [at Real Betis], they have talent. They have to put that on the team.

"We are really happy because if you put one player on loan, the best thing for us is for them to perform and they are performing."