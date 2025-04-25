Barry Ferguson: Rangers head coach vows to make club better if he is given job beyond end of season

Barry Ferguson insists he will make Rangers "a better club" if he is given the job on a permanent basis - and will give up management if not.

The former Ibrox captain was installed until the end of the season following the departure of Philippe Clement in February, with the ex-midfielder moving from his role as club ambassador.

Rangers this week confirmed "productive conversations" with a US-based consortium aiming to complete a takeover of the club as well as announcing that Kevin Thelwell will join from Everton as sporting director at the end of the campaign.

Image: Healthcare tycoon Andrew Cavenagh (L) has been joined by 49ers technical director Gretar Steinsson at Rangers matches this season

With a lot of changes promised this summer, former Clyde, Alloa and Kelty Hearts boss Ferguson will guide Rangers through the final stages of a trophyless campaign, starting with the trip to St Mirren on Saturday.

"If I get the job, I will make my club a better club," said Ferguson, who revealed left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is out for the rest of the season with an injury picked up in the Europa League quarter-final defeat to Athletic Club.

"If I don't get the job I will still support the club. That's the way I'm looking at it. I've got five games to go, the final game is on May 17, my focus is on this next few weeks.

"There's been a few bumps since I've come in, I knew that was going to be the case, but I wasn't frightened of that. I know the changes that are needed.

"But in terms of the best (candidates), there's obviously names getting mentioned who have a lot more experience than myself. But I always will back myself.

"Listen, I might not be everybody's cup of tea, but I know I can do the job alongside the staff that I've brought in, but we just need to wait and see."

Image: Ridvan Yilmaz picked up an injury in Rangers' Europa League defeat to Athletic Club

Asked if he could see himself managing elsewhere if Rangers go in a different direction, he said: "No - because it's my club and I wasn't interested in going back into coaching.

"But I got an opportunity I never thought I would get, and I've come in and I've enjoyed every single second of it.

"Some of the results I've not enjoyed, they have hurt me. I enjoy the challenge of it, because it is a big challenge.

"But in terms of in the future, managing elsewhere, no. I had a good life before, I enjoyed my role at Rangers before, and if that's not going to be managing, then hopefully I'll just go back to that and enjoy what I was doing."

Image: Kevin Thelwell is Rangers' new director of football

Ferguson plans to meet with Thelwell and give him an honest assessment of the situation at Rangers, who continue to lag behind Celtic - on course for another domestic treble.

He added: "I said I will have a meeting, I don't know when that is, but when we sit down I'll be honest, and I'll be clear.

"But it's good, he's an experienced guy, he's been about a lot of clubs, a lot of big clubs as well, so I think it was an appointment that was needed."