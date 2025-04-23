Kevin Thelwell: Rangers name outgoing Everton chief as new sporting director at Scottish Premiership club

Rangers have confirmed Kevin Thelwell will join the Ibrox club as sporting director once his contract at Everton expires this summer.

Gers CEO Patrick Stewart has been working on an appointment since February and has moved for the 51-year-old, who joined the Merseyside club in 2022 from New York Red Bulls.

Thelwell - who has also worked at Wolves, Derby County and Preston North End - confirmed in March he would be departing the Toffees at the end of his contract, amid a number of structural changes at the club.

Thelwell: Rangers need to win

Image: Thelwell (R) first took on a sporting director role at Wolves in 2016

Speaking after accepting his new role, Thelwell said: "This is a huge honour for me to be joining a club with the size, stature and expectations of Rangers. From the first conversations, it was clear to me how ambitious the club is, and I'm excited to play a part in shaping its next chapter.

"I know how much Rangers means to so many people, and that brings both responsibility and motivation.

"Rangers needs to win. That's the bottom line. There's a strong foundation already in place, and I look forward to working closely with the teams across the men's, women's and academy programmes to build something that delivers consistently.

"Of course, there's important work ahead, especially in men's first-team structure but we'll approach it with energy and purpose. While change takes time, I'm confident that we can make real progress. I can't wait to get started."

Stewart added: "I am delighted to be welcoming Kevin to the club following a rigorous recruitment process.

Image: Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart (R) has been working on the search for a sporting director

"Our Football Review quickly identified the need to appoint a Sporting Director, and in Kevin, we have found an outstanding candidate with terrific experience in the Premier League and the MLS.

"It will be the role of Kevin, with the full support of myself and the board to lead our football department and deliver the results our supporters expect and deserve."

How did he get on at Everton?

During his three years at the Premier League outfit, Thelwell has overseen difficult periods that have included struggles with PSR rules, points deductions, a battle against relegation and managerial changes.

However, he has seen the club gain £226m in transfer fees, while spending just £145m across six transfer windows. For context, nine Premier League sides spent over £100m in the last summer window alone.

Despite struggles off the field and circumstances leading to a lack of spending, he is set to depart with Everton on the rise under David Moyes and entering a new stadium next season.

It is understood Thelwell met senior Ibrox figures recently, having also visited the club's facilities in Glasgow.

Thelwell's appointment is the first sign of change at Rangers, who have told Sky Sports News they are in "productive conversations" with a US consortium who are set to take over the Ibrox club and "inject additional capital".

Health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and Gretar Steinsson of the San Francisco 49ers have been at Ibrox for recent matches, with Rangers set to be taken over by US investors

Why are Rangers appointing a sporting director?

CEO Stewart commissioned a "root-and-branch review of the entire football department" in January as he looked to bring success back to the club.

It was confirmed by the Ibrox chief that appointing a sporting director was identified from the external review and has been working on the search since.

Image: Ross Wilson - who left Ibrox in 2023 to join Nottingham Forest - was Rangers' last sporting director

Rangers have won just one league title in 14 seasons, and have sacked three managers since 2022, with Stewart saying the appointment would have "responsibility for the entire football operations throughout the club".

He added that the appointment would be "an experienced football person who will be responsible for all aspects of the football club to ensure they're working together towards fulfilling our holistic joined-up plan."

Rangers had been operating without a sporting director since Ross Wilson left for Nottingham Forest in April 2023.