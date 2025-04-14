Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures: When can Celtic win title? Key games in race for third and relegation battle?
Celtic are on the brink of a fourth consecutive title; Hibs lead Dundee Utd and Aberdeen in the race for third; St Mirren finish in top-six leaving Hearts and Motherwell in a battle to avoid relegation play-off fight; six points separate bottom side St Johnstone and ninth-place Kilmarnock
Monday 14 April 2025 17:03, UK
The Scottish Premiership's post-split fixtures are out as clubs gear up for their final five league matches of the season.
In the top half, Celtic are on the brink of a fourth consecutive title, while Hibernian, Dundee United and Aberdeen are all in a race for third spot.
Hearts and Motherwell missed out on the top-six, meaning they must now avoid being dragged into a battle around the relegation play-off spot - meanwhile, just six points separate bottom-side St Johnstone, Dundee, Ross County and Kilmarnock.
When can Celtic be crowned champions?
Brendan Rodgers' side need just one point to clinch their 55th top-flight title and could get over the line on April 26 when Celtic visit Dundee United at 12.30pm in the first post-split fixture, with the match live on Sky Sports.
Should top-spot be confirmed, the players will get their hands on the trophy on May 17 when Celtic host St Mirren - live on Sky Sports.
The Hoops are on course for a sixth domestic treble in nine seasons, having already won the League Cup this season, while St Johnstone are up next in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Sunday.
The first round of post-split fixtures in full
All the Scottish Premiership action resumes on April 26 with five games at 3pm following Dundee United versus Celtic at lunchtime, which is live on Sky Sports.
Fifth-place Aberdeen take on third-place Hibernian at Pittodrie, while St Mirren host Rangers.
In the bottom half, Hearts welcome Dundee to Tynecastle Park, Kilmarnock take on Ross County and Motherwell are at home to St Johnstone.
When is the final Old Firm match?
While the title race could be over by the time Rangers and Celtic meet at Ibrox on May 4 - bragging rights will still be up for grabs.
Despite trailing their rivals by 15 points, Rangers have won the last two Old Firm clashes and will be hoping to continue that run at Ibrox - with the game live on Sky Sports at noon.
When do those battling for third meet?
While St Mirren edged into the top six, their chances of catching Hibernian are slim at best. The Easter Road club are three points clear of Dundee United and Aberdeen following their 17-game unbeaten run that has seen them rise from bottom spot in November to third.
Following Hibernian's trip to Pittodrie on April 26, they host Dundee United on May 3. Elsewhere, David Gray's side face Celtic on May 10 at Easter Road, visit St Mirren four days later and end their season at home to Rangers on May 17.
As for Dundee United, after their matches against Celtic and Hibs, St Mirren await on May 10, with Rangers at Ibrox on May 14 and their campaign ends at home to Aberdeen on May 17.
Aberdeen - who had been in the top three for so long this season - visit St Mirren a week after their game at home to Hibs, with Rangers away on May 11, Celtic at home three days later and Dundee United at Pittodrie on May 17.
Key fixtures in the relegation battle
Motherwell and Hearts will hope to pick up early points to avoid being dragged into the battle for safety. Having missed out on the top six, the Fir Park club are five points clear of 11th, and Hearts are one further ahead.
However, it is Kilmarnock and Ross County who are in more immediate danger as they find themselves one point ahead of Dundee, who are in the relegation play-off spot, while bottom-side St Johnstone are only five points further adrift.
For those four sides - St Johnstone face Kilmarnock on May 3, Ross County on May 10 and Dundee on May 18 - all at McDiarmid Park.
Dundee meanwhile see their final three games against the sides closest to them with Kilmarnock away on May 10, Ross County at home on May 14 and that match away to St Johnstone on the final day.
Following consecutive relegation play-off spot finishes, Ross County start away to Kilmarnock before trips to St Johnsotne on May 10 and Dundee on May 14.
And as for Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock - who have just one win in seven - they are at home to Ross County on April 26, before those games on the road at St Johnstone on May 3 and Dundee on May 10.
Scottish Premiership live on Sky Sports
The full list of post-split fixtures
April 26
- Dundee United vs Celtic - kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
- Aberdeen vs Hibernian - kick-off 3pm
- St Mirren vs Rangers - kick-off 3pm
- Hearts vs Dundee - kick-off 3pm
- Kilmarnock vs Ross County - kick-off 3pm
- Motherwell vs St Johnstone - kick-off 3pm
Saturday May 3
- Hibernian vs Dundee United - kick-off 3pm
- St Mirren vs Aberdeen - kick-off 3pm
- Dundee vs Motherwell - kick-off 3pm
- Ross County vs Hearts - kick-off 3pm
- St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock - kick-off 3pm
Sunday May 4
- Rangers vs Celtic - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports
Saturday May 10
- Celtic vs Hibernian - kick-off 3pm
- Dundee United vs St Mirren - kick-off 3pm
- Hearts vs Motherwell - kick-off 3pm
- Kilmarnock vs Dundee - kick-off 3pm
- St Johnstone vs Ross County - kick-off 3pm
Sunday May 11
- Rangers vs Aberdeen - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports
Wednesday May 14
- Aberdeen vs Celtic - kick-off 7.45pm
- Rangers vs Dundee United - kick-off 7.45pm
- St Mirren vs Hibernian - kick-off 7.45pm
- Dundee vs Ross County - kick-off 7.45pm
- Hearts vs St Johnstone - kick-off 7.45pm
- Motherwell vs Kilmarnock - kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday May 17
- Celtic vs St Mirren - kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
- Dundee United vs Aberdeen - kick-off 12.30pm
- Hibernian vs Rangers - kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday May 18
- Kilmarnock vs Hearts - kick-off 3pm
- Ross County vs Motherwell - kick-off 3pm
- St Johnstone vs Dundee - kick-off 3pm