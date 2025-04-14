Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures: When can Celtic win title? Key games in race for third and relegation battle?

The Scottish Premiership's post-split fixtures are out as clubs gear up for their final five league matches of the season.

In the top half, Celtic are on the brink of a fourth consecutive title, while Hibernian, Dundee United and Aberdeen are all in a race for third spot.

Hearts and Motherwell missed out on the top-six, meaning they must now avoid being dragged into a battle around the relegation play-off spot - meanwhile, just six points separate bottom-side St Johnstone, Dundee, Ross County and Kilmarnock.

Scroll down to see every fixture until the end of the season...

When can Celtic be crowned champions?

Image: Celtic are on the brink of winning a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title

Brendan Rodgers' side need just one point to clinch their 55th top-flight title and could get over the line on April 26 when Celtic visit Dundee United at 12.30pm in the first post-split fixture, with the match live on Sky Sports.

Should top-spot be confirmed, the players will get their hands on the trophy on May 17 when Celtic host St Mirren - live on Sky Sports.

The Hoops are on course for a sixth domestic treble in nine seasons, having already won the League Cup this season, while St Johnstone are up next in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

The first round of post-split fixtures in full

All the Scottish Premiership action resumes on April 26 with five games at 3pm following Dundee United versus Celtic at lunchtime, which is live on Sky Sports.

Fifth-place Aberdeen take on third-place Hibernian at Pittodrie, while St Mirren host Rangers.

In the bottom half, Hearts welcome Dundee to Tynecastle Park, Kilmarnock take on Ross County and Motherwell are at home to St Johnstone.

When is the final Old Firm match?

While the title race could be over by the time Rangers and Celtic meet at Ibrox on May 4 - bragging rights will still be up for grabs.

Despite trailing their rivals by 15 points, Rangers have won the last two Old Firm clashes and will be hoping to continue that run at Ibrox - with the game live on Sky Sports at noon.

When do those battling for third meet?

Image: David Gray's Hibs are third after extending their unbeaten run to 17 league games

While St Mirren edged into the top six, their chances of catching Hibernian are slim at best. The Easter Road club are three points clear of Dundee United and Aberdeen following their 17-game unbeaten run that has seen them rise from bottom spot in November to third.

Following Hibernian's trip to Pittodrie on April 26, they host Dundee United on May 3. Elsewhere, David Gray's side face Celtic on May 10 at Easter Road, visit St Mirren four days later and end their season at home to Rangers on May 17.

As for Dundee United, after their matches against Celtic and Hibs, St Mirren await on May 10, with Rangers at Ibrox on May 14 and their campaign ends at home to Aberdeen on May 17.

Image: Dundee United and Aberdeen will meet again on the final weekend of the season

Aberdeen - who had been in the top three for so long this season - visit St Mirren a week after their game at home to Hibs, with Rangers away on May 11, Celtic at home three days later and Dundee United at Pittodrie on May 17.

Key fixtures in the relegation battle

Image: St Johnstone and Dundee are in the bottom two heading into the post-split fixtures

Motherwell and Hearts will hope to pick up early points to avoid being dragged into the battle for safety. Having missed out on the top six, the Fir Park club are five points clear of 11th, and Hearts are one further ahead.

However, it is Kilmarnock and Ross County who are in more immediate danger as they find themselves one point ahead of Dundee, who are in the relegation play-off spot, while bottom-side St Johnstone are only five points further adrift.

For those four sides - St Johnstone face Kilmarnock on May 3, Ross County on May 10 and Dundee on May 18 - all at McDiarmid Park.

Dundee meanwhile see their final three games against the sides closest to them with Kilmarnock away on May 10, Ross County at home on May 14 and that match away to St Johnstone on the final day.

Following consecutive relegation play-off spot finishes, Ross County start away to Kilmarnock before trips to St Johnsotne on May 10 and Dundee on May 14.

And as for Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock - who have just one win in seven - they are at home to Ross County on April 26, before those games on the road at St Johnstone on May 3 and Dundee on May 10.

Scottish Premiership live on Sky Sports

April 26: Dundee United vs Celtic - kick-off at 12.30pm

May 4: Rangers vs Celtic - kick-off 12pm

May 10: Rangers vs Aberdeen - kick-off 12pm

May 17: Celtic vs St Mirren - kick-off 12.30pm

The full list of post-split fixtures

April 26

Dundee United vs Celtic - kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Aberdeen vs Hibernian - kick-off 3pm

St Mirren vs Rangers - kick-off 3pm

Hearts vs Dundee - kick-off 3pm

Kilmarnock vs Ross County - kick-off 3pm

Motherwell vs St Johnstone - kick-off 3pm

Saturday May 3

Hibernian vs Dundee United - kick-off 3pm

St Mirren vs Aberdeen - kick-off 3pm

Dundee vs Motherwell - kick-off 3pm

Ross County vs Hearts - kick-off 3pm

St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock - kick-off 3pm

Sunday May 4

Rangers vs Celtic - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports

Saturday May 10

Celtic vs Hibernian - kick-off 3pm

Dundee United vs St Mirren - kick-off 3pm

Hearts vs Motherwell - kick-off 3pm

Kilmarnock vs Dundee - kick-off 3pm

St Johnstone vs Ross County - kick-off 3pm

Sunday May 11

Rangers vs Aberdeen - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports

Wednesday May 14

Aberdeen vs Celtic - kick-off 7.45pm

Rangers vs Dundee United - kick-off 7.45pm

St Mirren vs Hibernian - kick-off 7.45pm

Dundee vs Ross County - kick-off 7.45pm

Hearts vs St Johnstone - kick-off 7.45pm

Motherwell vs Kilmarnock - kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday May 17

Celtic vs St Mirren - kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Dundee United vs Aberdeen - kick-off 12.30pm

Hibernian vs Rangers - kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday May 18