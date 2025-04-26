Unai Emery: Aston Villa boss apologises to fans after FA Cup exit but says Premier League remains priority

Unai Emery apologised to Aston Villa fans after their FA Cup exit to Crystal Palace but reiterated that the Premier League remains his priority.

It caps off a crushing few days for Emery's side - a tough defeat to fellow Champions League battlers Manchester City and now this thumping 3-0 loss.

They are in danger of running out of steam this season and there are still four games to go in the top flight as they try to finish in the top five to secure Champions League football.

Emery said: "Our priority is the Premier League. Premier League is the most important.

"I told you everyday, we enjoy Champions League and try to get something in the FA Cup, but be consistent through the Premier League.

"The objective is next week against Fulham. I am sorry to the supporters but I dominate my frustration.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Cotterill recaps Crystal Palace's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa to send the Eagles to the FA Cup final

"We have to take our experiences to get mature. We lost last year in the semi-final [Conference League] and we lose today's semi-final to Palace.

"We are improving a lot. This is the message. We are going slowly, maybe.

"Now is the moment to dominate our frustration. I am frustrated but I am so proud of the players we have.

"We are trying to be ambitious. Winning trophies is very important."

Glasner: I'm not thinking about final

In a direct contrast to Emery after the result, Palace boss Oliver Glasner was in a jovial mood after his side booked their place in the final, but was reluctant to comment on his team's chances on May 17.

Image: Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates at full-time with Ismaila Sarr

"I don't know at the moment and don't want to talk about the final today," he said.

"We have the approach to win it. The players can party tonight, they have a few days off. We will meet on Thursday and then we will prepare.

"The best approach is to show good performances [in the build-up].

"It's a good moment for us."

On the performance as a whole, Glasner heaped all of the praise on his players instead of taking credit for the tactics implemented in the fixture.

Palace allowed Villa to have 70 per cent of possession at Wembley, with 16 shots in total following from the play, but their opponents recorded an expected goals value of just 0.99. A credit to the defensive discipline showen by the Eagles.

Glasner continued: "Easy to talk about but difficult to execute. All the credit to the players.

"Great to see today, even after the penalty. We had situations to overcome but didn't lose our head.

"Today we stayed calm and always stuck to the plan. We got the reward. An amazing performance."