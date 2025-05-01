EFL state of play: Titles, promotion, relegation and play-off spots up for grabs

Leeds and Burnley have sealed promotion to the Premier League, but it is still ALL to play for across the EFL on its final weekend.

As always, it will be a defining final day in the best football pyramid in the world...

CH: All games live at 12.30pm

Bristol City vs Preston, Burnley vs Millwall, Coventry vs Middlesbrough (also SSF), Derby vs Stoke, Norwich vs Cardiff, Plymouth vs Leeds, Portsmouth vs Hull, Sheff Utd vs Blackburn, Sunderland vs QPR, Swansea vs Oxford, Watford vs Sheff Wed, West Brom vs Luton

L1: All games at 3pm

Blackpool vs Bristol Rovers, Bolton vs Stevenage, Cambridge vs Birmingham, Charlton vs Burton, Huddersfield vs Leyton Orient (also SSF), Lincoln vs Wrexham, Mansfield vs Exeter, Northampton vs Wigan, Reading vs Barnsley, Rotherham vs Peterborough, Shrewsbury vs Crawley, Wycombe vs Stockport

L2: All games at 3pm

Accrington vs Chesterfield, Bradford vs Fleetwood, Bromley vs Cheltenham, Carlisle vs Salford, Colchester vs Barrow, Crewe vs Walsall, Grimsby vs AFC Wimbledon, Morecambe vs Harrogate, Newport vs Tranmere, Notts County vs Doncaster, Port Vale vs Gillingham, Swindon vs MK Dons

Championship title: Leeds and Burnley battle for trophy

Promoted: Leeds, Burnley

Leeds and Burnley have secured the top two but the title is still up for grabs with both clubs on 97 points. Leeds, though, have the upper hand due to their superior goal difference.

The key title games (all 12.30pm live on Sky Sports+): Burnley vs Millwall, Plymouth vs Leeds

Championship play-offs: Bristol City and Coventry to book their spot?

Confirmed in play-offs: Sheffield United, Sunderland

Sheffield United will finish third and Sunderland have fourth wrapped up.

Bristol City and Coventry are in pole position to take fifth and sixth, with Millwall, Blackburn and Middlesbrough all hoping to swoop in.

The key play-off games (all 12.30pm live on Sky Sports+): Bristol City vs Preston, Burnley vs Millwall, Coventry vs Middlesbrough, Sheffield United vs Blackburn

Championship relegation: Five clubs in the mix to go down

Relegated: Cardiff

Cardiff's relegation has already been sealed while Plymouth are as good as down due to their inferior goal difference, but five clubs are at risk of finishing in the final spot.

Hull currently sit inside the bottom three although Luton, Preston, Derby or Stoke are also at risk of being relegated.

The key relegation games (all 12.30pm live on Sky Sports+): Bristol City vs Preston, Derby vs Stoke, Portsmouth vs Hull, West Brom vs Luton (live on Sky Sports Football)

League One title and promotion decided

League One ups

Champions: Birmingham

Promoted: Wrexham

League One play-offs: Orient or Reading for final spot?

Play-offs: Stockport, Wycombe, Charlton

Stockport, Wycombe and Charlton have secured a play-off spot but Leyton Orient and Reading are battling it out for the final position.

The key play-off games (all 3pm live on Sky Sports+): Huddersfield vs Leyton Orient, Reading vs Barnsley

League One relegation: Bottom four done and dusted

Relegated: Shrewsbury, Cambridge, Bristol Rovers, Crawley

League Two promotion: Who can secure title and third place?

Promoted: Doncaster, Port Vale

Doncaster and Port Vale have sealed promotion but both are still fighting for the title.

The third promotion spot is up for grabs with Bradford City, Walsall and Notts County in the running.

The key title & promotion games (all 3pm live on Sky Sports+): Bradford City vs Fleetwood, Crewe vs Walsall, Notts County vs Doncaster, Port Vale vs Gillingham

League Two play-offs: Race for the top seven wide open!

Play-offs: Bradford City*, Walsall*, Notts County*

*Can all still win automatic promotion but guaranteed at least a play-off spot

Two of Bradford, Walsall and Notts County will compete in the play-offs while two more of AFC Wimbledon, Salford, Grimsby, Chesterfield and Colchester will fill the other spots.

The key play-off games (all 3pm live on Sky Sports+): Accrington vs Chesterfield, Bradford vs Fleetwood, Carlisle vs Salford, Colchester vs Barrow, Crewe vs Walsall, Grimsby vs AFC Wimbledon

League Two relegation: Bottom two preparing for non-league

Relegated: Morecambe, Carlisle

