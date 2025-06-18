Bournemouth: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:33, UK
Bournemouth will kick-off the 2025/26 Premier League season away at champions Liverpool on Friday August 15 (kick-off 8pm), live on Sky Sports.
Andoni Iraola's side, who finished ninth last term, then host Wolves at home on August 23 before travelling to Tottenham on August 30.
Bournemouth are set for a busy December with six fixtures scheduled in total, including a trip to Man Utd and a clash with Chelsea, as well as a trip to Brentford on December 27.
The Cherries take on champions Liverpool at home on January 24, Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on January 3 and Man City in their last game in front of their own fans on May 17.
Bournemouth close out their season away at Nottingham Forest on May 24.
Bournemouth's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
15: Liverpool (a) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports
23: Wolves (h) - 3pm
30: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
September
13: Brighton (h) - 3pm
20: Newcastle (h) -3pm
27: Leeds (a) - 3pm
October
4: Fulham (h) - 3pm
18: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
25: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
November
1: Man City (a) - 3pm
8: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
22: West ham (h) - 3pm
29: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
December
3: Everton (h) - 8pm
6: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
13: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
20: Burnley (h) - 3pm
27: Brentford (a) - 3pm
30: Chelsea (a) - 8pm
January
3: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
7: Tottenham (h) - 8pm
17: Brighton (a) - 3pm
24: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
31: Wolves (a) - 3pm
February
7: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
11: Everton (a) - 8pm
21: West Ham (a) - 3pm
28: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
March
4: Brentford (h) - 8pm
14: Burnley (a) - 3pm
21: Man Utd (h) - 3pm
April
11: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
18: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
25: Leeds (h) - 3pm
May
2: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
9: Fulham (a) - 3pm
17: Man City (h) - 3pm
24: Nottingham Forest (a) - 4pm
