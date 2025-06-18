Bournemouth: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Bournemouth will kick-off the 2025/26 Premier League season away at champions Liverpool on Friday August 15 (kick-off 8pm), live on Sky Sports.

Andoni Iraola's side, who finished ninth last term, then host Wolves at home on August 23 before travelling to Tottenham on August 30.

Bournemouth are set for a busy December with six fixtures scheduled in total, including a trip to Man Utd and a clash with Chelsea, as well as a trip to Brentford on December 27.

The Cherries take on champions Liverpool at home on January 24, Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on January 3 and Man City in their last game in front of their own fans on May 17.

Bournemouth close out their season away at Nottingham Forest on May 24.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

15: Liverpool (a) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

23: Wolves (h) - 3pm

30: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

September

13: Brighton (h) - 3pm

20: Newcastle (h) -3pm

27: Leeds (a) - 3pm

October

4: Fulham (h) - 3pm

18: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

25: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

November

1: Man City (a) - 3pm

8: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

22: West ham (h) - 3pm

29: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

December

3: Everton (h) - 8pm

6: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

13: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

20: Burnley (h) - 3pm

27: Brentford (a) - 3pm

30: Chelsea (a) - 8pm

January

3: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

7: Tottenham (h) - 8pm

17: Brighton (a) - 3pm

24: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

31: Wolves (a) - 3pm

February

7: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

11: Everton (a) - 8pm

21: West Ham (a) - 3pm

28: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

March

4: Brentford (h) - 8pm

14: Burnley (a) - 3pm

21: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

April

11: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

18: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

25: Leeds (h) - 3pm

May

2: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

9: Fulham (a) - 3pm

17: Man City (h) - 3pm

24: Nottingham Forest (a) - 4pm

