RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich FREE STREAM: Will Harry Kane make the Bundesliga his first major trophy?

Follow the FREE live stream of RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich, with a point enough to secure the Bundesliga title for Vincent Kompany's side.

After having been beaten to the title by Xabi Alonso's invincible Bayer Leverkusen side in 2023/24, three points at the Red Bull Arena will return the trophy to Munich with two games to spare regardless of what their nearest rivals can manage against Freiburg on Sunday afternoon.

Bayern have lost only twice in 31 league matches this season under Kompany, and picked up three more points than they did in the whole of last season under Thomas Tuchel.

Their free-scoring style has played a major part in that, racking up a positive goal difference of 61 and netting almost three goals a game on average, including 24 from England captain Harry Kane.

The 31-year-old will not get the chance to help his side secure the title on Saturday however, after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Mainz last week, to rule him out of this weekend's game.

Even if Bayern don't win this weekend, they need only two points from their final three games to secure the title even if Bayer Leverkusen, the only team who can catch them, win all of theirs.

