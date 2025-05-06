Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Premier League game rescheduled ahead of potential Europa League final for Spurs

Tottenham's Premier League game at Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports, has been moved from Sunday, May 18, to Friday, May 16, ahead of Spurs' potential involvement in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21.

The Premier League has approved Tottenham's request to reschedule the fixture at Villa Park to allow them to have the same preparation time as Manchester United for the Europa League final in Bilbao, should both teams make it.

Man Utd are playing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday, May 16, live on Sky Sports, after the fixture was moved to ensure there would be no clash with the Women's FA Cup final between the two teams at Wembley on Sunday, May 18.

Double-header Friday Night Football live on Sky Sports! May 16: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - 7.30pm

May 16: Chelsea vs Man Utd - 8.15pm

The newly-moved fixture between Aston Villa and Tottenham will kick off at 7.30pm, while the game between Chelsea and Manchester United has a new 8.15pm kick-off time, which is 15 minutes later than originally scheduled.

Villa objected to Spurs' request

Tottenham announced on April 27 that they had been in discussions with the Premier League over a change of date.

But Sky Sports News reported later that evening that Aston Villa had written to the Premier League to object to Spurs' request.

It was understood that Villa felt it was an important period in their season and that it would represent double standards.

Ange Postecoglou's side, however, have now had their request granted, ensuring Man Utd would not have an extra two days' rest in the event of an all-English Europa League final.

Manchester United and Spurs are on course to meet in Bilbao on May 21, with both sides holding aggregate advantages heading into their semi-final second legs.

Tottenham take a two-goal lead to Norway on Thursday after a first-leg 3-1 home win over Bodo/Glimt, while Man Utd have a three-goal lead over Athletic Club ahead of their second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Despite Man Utd and Spurs' lowly Premier League positions of 15th and 16th, respectively, the winner of the Europa League will qualify for next season's Champions League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Aston Villa are battling to reach European football's top-tier competition through the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca's side occupy the fifth and final Champions League qualification spot, while seventh-placed Aston Villa are just three points behind the Blues with three games remaining.