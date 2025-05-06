Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says 'we are here to make history' ahead of Champions League clash with PSG

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are ready to do something exceptional and start their own history by beating Paris Saint-Germain and reaching the Champions League final.

Arsenal head into the second leg of their semi-final against the French champions trailing by one goal following Ousmane Dembele's early strike at the Emirates a week ago.

The Gunners were second best for much of the first leg, but Arteta insists Arsenal are more than capable of defying the odds by winning in Paris and booking their place in this month's final in Munich.

"To win the final of the Champions League, you have to do something exceptional throughout the tournament. We have done a lot of great things, but tomorrow in Paris against this team is the moment to do it," he said.

"We want to elevate the level of this team and start to make history. That is the opportunity we have ahead of us to do it.

"We are one win away from being in the final. We cannot consider anything else. Let's not do the talking, let's do it tomorrow on that pitch at 9pm (CET) when the game starts, Show our best, best, best, best version and win the game.

"A lot of the things we did in the first game [we must do] better and more consistently. If we do that, the probability for success will be very, very close for us.

"We are more than capable. We have done it in Europe against a lot of odds. Probably nobody would say that we would be in this position.

"That was against history as well. So, let's make our own history.

"We are in the semi-final in the most beautiful cities in the world against a great opponent. It doesn't get much better than that. We are here to make history. We have a big opportunity tomorrow.

"We bring a result that gives us so much clarity about what we have to do. A lot of learnings from the first leg as well on how small the margins are between the two teams.

"The result, in my opinion, should have been very different too. So, tomorrow is another opportunity to prove that and earn the right to be in the final.

Arteta added: "I think it's within us. I think we don't need anything else, you know.

"Now we need to use it to channel that energy, that emotion, that willingness that we all have inside ourselves to deliver and perform at the best possible level, at the highest level that each of us has tomorrow, to deliver the result that we need to get to the final."

Rice: Nobody can stop Arsenal at their best

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice:

"If we are the best version of ourselves - and we know we can be that - there is no stopping us getting into that final.

"You cannot come into a semi-final away in Paris and not have that belief and courage.

"If we want to win stuff, we have to take these massive steps. Tomorrow night is a massive step, and we are really driven by the fact that the final is 90 minutes away.

"We are here to win the game and make a statement and get to the final. We have risen to the big occasions in the past and we are ready to do it again.

"In our second group game we beat PSG 2-0 and it was the same team other than Dembele and (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia and everyone else started, so there is no fear. We believe we belong at this level."

Neville: PSG can get very nervous

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"Arsenal have got a chance. It's a completely different game obviously, it goes without saying. But you can go there and cause some shocks.

"I've been there a couple of times and seen Real Madrid win there and I saw Manchester United win there. PSG get very nervous if the wrong things happen for them in that stadium.

"If Arsenal can just hang in there, stay in the game and score a goal - then before you know it, all of a sudden that stadium doesn't become an asset for PSG, it becomes a problem for them. Because there's such an expectation on them to get into Champions League finals and win it.

"It's going to be difficult. It was a great performance by PSG at the Emirates, and it wasn't a great performance by Arsenal the other night. But Arsenal will be better.

"If they can stay into that game in the final 15 to 20 minutes, then they have a chance."