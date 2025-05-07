Leeds transfer news: Everton striker Beto wanted by Daniel Farke's newly-promoted side for Premier League return

Leeds United are considering a surprise move for Everton striker Beto, as they look to try to strengthen their squad and cement their newly-secured Premier League status.

Sky Sports News has been told Leeds have a potential transfer kitty worth more than £100m to spend across their new signings, such is the level of their ambition to remain in the top tier.

Any deal for Beto would make a significant dent in that budget - he cost Everton more than £20m two years ago, and still has two years left on his contract.

Beto is currently Everton's joint-leading scorer this season, with seven goals across his 27 appearances in the Premier League, and it isn't clear whether David Moyes would be prepared to let him go.

Nevertheless, it will be a big summer transfer window for Everton on the eve of moving into their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium. 15 players - including loanees - are out of contract next month, including striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been out with a hamstring injury since January.

Moyes has some big calls to make, after the departure of sporting director Kevin Thelwell - specifically, which of those players are part of his plans going forward, and what his transfer priorities are as a result.

That has given Leeds' interest in Beto a boost, with a striker one of their priority positions in this next transfer window. Leeds want to improve the spine of the team with a new goalkeeper, centre-back, central-midfielder and centre forward forming the bulk of their plans.

They are also willing spend as much as £30m on each of these positions, as well as then looking to target new full-backs and a right-winger should they get their priorities in.

Leeds hoping to become "one of the best clubs in the world"

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe said the Sky Bet Championship winners want to become "one of the best clubs in all of Europe" during their open-top bus parade.

Leeds returned to the Premier League after a two-year absence and Marathe declared their bold ambitions from one of three parading buses.

Club owners 49ers Enterprises completed a full takeover of Leeds in July 2023 and Marathe said: "I don't think anyone realised, this wasn't f****** easy. This was really hard to do.

"Two years of getting to this point, but all that hard work and all that difficulty, makes right now that much more rewarding and makes today so special.

"I hope I never forget this moment. I want to live in this moment as much as I can.

"This is a journey, this is not the end. We have to keep going, this is what Leeds does.

"We are going to have some difficulties, but we are going to get where we want to go and we are going to be one of the best clubs in all of Europe."