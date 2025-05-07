Kevin De Bruyne: Napoli trying to land deal to sign Manchester City midfielder

Napoli are trying to sign Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to Sky in Italy.

The deal would be a very complicated one but the Serie A club have started contact and are trying to beat off competition from other big clubs.

Antonio Conte's side are already planning for next season while trying to wrap up the Serie A title race in Italy.

Napoli hope De Bruyne's friendship with national team-mate Romelu Lukaku's and his desire to stay in Europe could have an impact.

Image: Napoli's Scott McTominay has thrived in Italy under Antonio Conte

Aston Villa have also held internal discussions about a potential move for De Bruyne, Sky Sports News understands.

De Bruyne's reluctance to uproot his family and prioritising his football and home life when making a decision on his next destination has alerted several Premier League clubs.

The 33-year-old will go down as one of the Premier League's greatest players after winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five Carabao Cups and the Champions League in an unprecedented period of success for City.

De Bruyne was also part of Pep Guardiola's treble-winning team in 2022/23.

Guardiola described it as a sad day to see De Bruyne's exit confirmed and said he "is one of the greatest" players the Premier League has ever seen.