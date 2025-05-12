Mariona Caldentey magic, Sonia Bompastor's triumph at Chelsea, plus Man Utd and Man City excitement - WSL end of season awards

'Shaw celebration the best moment'

Sky Sports pundit and co-commentator Courtney Sweetman-Kirk:

Best player - Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Man Utd)

On the pitch, she's a fantastic goalkeeper and you can tell she's a very good teammate with the way the Man Utd players react with her. She's someone I would've liked to have played with.

Best manager - Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)

Her first season in the league, she wins the WSL and goes unbeaten.

Newcomer - Renee Slegers (Arsenal)

She's done a fantastic job since coming in as manager. She was in the Arsenal set-up before, but with the turn in fortunes and getting them to a Champions League final - it's a great achievement.

Best moment, impact and celebration - Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw (Man City)

Her 'Black Power' salute after the racial abuse that she received, it was a very powerful moment for not only her and the game itself, but the wider significance of fighting racism in society.

Surprise of the season - Aston Villa 5-2 Arsenal

Aston Villa played really well. The turn in form for them at the end of the season has been a big surprise.

'Skinner has shown resilience this season'

Sky Sports pundit and co-commentator Emma Byrne:

Best player - Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

She's been consistently excellent. The fact that she came in as a winger and ends up playing as a No 6, she's done it incredibly well. In general, she's been an absolute revelation to the WSL.

Best manager - Marc Skinner (Man Utd)

He's been extremely resilient considering everything he's had to go through. Man Utd finished fifth last season, they lost a really important goalkeeper, they also sold Alessia Russo the year before and those huge, significant players would generally make sure an opposition team is a little bit inferior.

But Marc has done an extremely good job in rebuilding the team, bringing in players and in general with how they play, you can see there's a huge togetherness there.

Image: Marc Skinner has led Man Utd back to a Champions League finish in the WSL, and will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final

He's had to be very resilient with things that have happened in the background too. It's been public about the struggles at Man United for the women's team and he's handled things very well.

Hero of the season - Shekiera Martinez (West Ham)

She's brought West Ham to life. They were struggling at the start of the season due to injuries and new players coming in, they needed to build momentum, and after Christmas she has revived that team. She's been a real star and brought West Ham up to speed. They look like a completely different team when she's playing.

Newcomer - Kiko Seke (Brighton)

It's very difficult to come into the WSL, especially when you're coming from other divisions. In general, Japanese players tend to take a couple of seasons to get up to the level, but she started with a bang, scoring her hat-trick in the first game of the season.

She hasn't played a huge amount, she's been in and out, but I do believe she's going to be a huge player for Brighton. She's done excellently recently so I'm really happy to see her come in and settle well.

Best skill - Mary Fowler (Man City)

Image: Manchester City's Mary Fowler has had the best skill this season, says Emma Byrne

I'm always in awe of Mary, how she uses both her right and left foot and I don't know how many times I have googled which foot is her strongest foot.

I've even asked her teammates and some of them don't even know. She glides with it and she makes things look really simple, but it's incredible how she can just shift from left to right and some of her goals have been amazing as well.

Impact - The media and Arsenal reaching the Champions League final

I don't think any country covers women's football better than England - being an Irish person, that's not easy to say!

Club-wise, Arsenal reaching the final of the Women's Champions League is huge. We still haven't seen how big that's going to get and how it's going to impact fans, kids and the league in general.

Best atmosphere - Arsenal 5-0 Tottenham Hotspur

I think it was a record crowd and it had that London derby feel. There hasn't been many times where I felt that against Spurs, but that day was incredible and the crowd was just electric. It was fantastic.

Best celebration - Mayra Ramirez and Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea)

You can tell they practice it a lot which makes me laugh. It's very amusing and I believe Ramirez is quite quiet so this is developing her personality which is very sweet.

Surprise - Aston Villa 5-2 Arsenal

It was a huge surprise when Aston Villa beat Arsenal. The Gunners were coming off the back of beating Lyon and looked like a team that could definitely challenge Barcelona. Aston Villa had been leaking goals, struggled defensively and they absolutely whipped Arsenal. That was a real mouth-opener.

'Bartrip has been Spurs' hero'

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:

Best player - Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Man Utd)

Mariona Caldentey has been the saviour of Arsenal's season but where would Manchester be without PTJ? At times it's felt as though her athleticism and dependability has single-handedly kept her team on track.

Best manager - Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)

The record speaks for itself. The achievement is even more impressive considering it's her first season in charge.

Hero of the season - Molly Bartrip (Spurs)

Image: Molly Bartrip has had an impact both on and off the pitch for Tottenham Hotspur this season

It hasn't been a great season for Tottenham Hotspur but Bartrip has continued her rise to being a consistent presence in their backline. She's also done a lot for so many off the field by being so open about important societal issues, including her own experience with eating disorders.

Newcomer - Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)

It doesn't matter where she plays, Baltimore offers excellence and excitement. At 25 she can still get better, which is a frightening thought.

Best skill - Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

The way she took her volley at home to Spurs was something 99 per cent of the players in the league could only dream of. Goal of the season for me.

Best moment - FA Cup trophy lift

It hasn't happened yet but that moment will mean Chelsea go the whole domestic season undefeated or Man Utd spoil potentially the biggest achievement in the English game.

Impact - Naomi Girma (Chelsea)

A club spending over $1m on a player was unthinkable even a couple of years ago. If you want to finish higher than Chelsea next season it's going to cost you - world class talent is very expensive these days.

Best game - Manchester derby at the Etihad

The moment Man City knew they weren't just in trouble, they needed major help. Man Utd played their rivals off the park and proved which of the city's teams deserved Champions League football.

Surprise - Leicester 1-1 Chelsea

Chelsea went to the King Power expecting to hammer struggling Leicester. Instead, the champions went a goal down and only came away from the East Midlands with a point.

Memory - Sonia's smile

It's difficult not to be happy for the friendly Frenchwoman. Taking over from Emma Hayes was one heck of a task, you can see from the WSL celebrations just how much it means to have such a successful season.

'Emirates has the best atmosphere in the WSL'

Sky Sports pundit Jayne Ludlow:

Best player - Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

She gives great all-round midfield performances. Defensively - her work rate, awareness to break up play, one vs one, then attacking - her speed of play, changes of tempo, finishing and movement off the ball are brilliant.

Best manager - Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)

Unbeaten, dominant domestic season with a new team. I'm looking forward to seeing her put her stamp on the team with players she signs in the next few seasons.

Hero of the season - Renee Slegers (Arsenal)

Image: Renee Slegers took over from Jonas Eidevall earlier this season

She's got to a Champions League final in her first year as a head coach. She's also getting proven players to play at top of their game, like Alessia Russo and Kim Little. A talented, young female coach who will get even better with experience.

Newcomer - Lily Murphy (Man City)

Signed from a grassroots team two and a half years ago for Man City's academy and played numerous games in the first team this year. She has only had one year of senior football experience before this season, so there is lots more to come from her. An exciting winger with pace to burn and one vs one ability.

Best game - Man City 3-4 Arsenal

An end-to-end game with lots of goals. Defensively, there could have been better decisions, but an exciting edge-of-your-seat watch with two teams going for it.

Impact - Arsenal getting to Champions League final

A huge achievement for an English club to get back to the European final and hopefully they can win it again. We talk about WSL being top of the female game but haven't had justification for this in previous years.

Best atmosphere - The Emirates

Multiple games with high number attendance which bodes well for the club and growth of the wider game.

Best celebration - Mayra Ramirez and Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea)

These must have ben pre-planned. I love the fact that they are confident they will score in each game so get routines ready.

Surprise of the season - Man City needing to use academy players due to injuries

Man City having so many injuries when the year before they were classed as the 'fittest team' in the WSL based on physical tracking data. It meant lots of academy young players had senior game opportunities which bodes well for their futures, hopefully.

'Who saw Man City's collapse coming?'

Sky Sports football journalist Laura Hunter:

Best player - Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

I've liked lots offered by players new to the WSL season. But perhaps this isn't the most appropriately headlined category for that. Particular shouts go to Elisabeth Terland and maverick Shekiera Martinez.

But Mariona Caldentey has got to be the headline pick here. Renee Slegers rightly calls her "total football". She excels in almost every creative category, a player that glides effortlessly across a football pitch and can hurt you from all angles.

Best manager - Renee Slegers (Arsenal)

Clearly this was a toss-up between Slegers and Sonia Bompastor. The reason I've chosen the Arsenal boss is because of the impressiveness of the upturn under her leadership. I had the privilege of interviewing her earlier this season and it was a splendid insight into her methodology. Very honest and open. Arsenal will go far under her.

Hero of the season - Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Man Utd)

Most clean sheets, best save ratio, most goals prevented - all Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Man United simply would not be where they are without her. The club's leap forward this season has been impressive and their best-in-class goalkeeper has had a huge hand (pardon the pun) in that.

Newcomer - Olivia Smith (Liverpool)

In what has been a disappointing season for Liverpool generally, Olivia Smith has been a shining light. Some very smart summer business. The Canada international is Liverpool's top scorer this season with nine goals in all competitions. And she tallies well in WSL terms too, top of the charts for successful dribbles, and goal-ending carries.

Best moment - Toone hat-trick in derby

Ella Toone scored a superb hat-trick in a thrilling Manchester derby back in January. It marked her first hat-trick in the WSL and her first goal in a Manchester derby. Having missed large chunks of the season with a lengthy calf injury, it was great to hear the unmistakable chants of "Tooooone" again.

Impact - Shekiera Martinez (West Ham)

Where has Shekiera Martinez come from? She became the first-ever player to score four goals in a WSL match in West Ham's 7-1 win over Crystal Palace in March. Remarkable. Her xG difference, visualised below, speaks volumes about her impact during a debut season.

Best game - Brighton 4-2 Arsenal

Purely for the shock factor - Brighton's first league win over Arsenal. And the added delight of two worldie goals. Fran Kirby and Jelena Cankovic - take a bow.

Surprise of the season - Man City's collapse

I had such high hopes for Man City this season. Remember when they beat Barcelona in the group stages of the Champions League to heighten such hope? Yes, injuries have ravaged their squad - and most of their best talents at that - but they have still folded disappointingly.

Memory - Bronze header to clinch title

Lucy Bronze scored the only goal of a drab 1-0 over Man Utd in April to clinch Chelsea the title, but it epitomised everything the champions are about. I'll remember that moment because it was loaded with such defiance. Fitting the goal was scored by a serial winner in Bronze, too - England's most trophied player.

'Manchester derbies delivered on entertainment'

Sky Sports' senior football journalist Charlotte Marsh:

Best player - Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

It has been a joy to watch Caldentey this season. She has lived up to her billing as a serial winner from Barcelona, and brought world-class quality to Arsenal. She has scored eight WSL goals with five assists, bringing versatility and creative spark to wherever she plays.

Best manager - Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)

Following Emma Hayes into Chelsea was never going to be easy. But winning two trophies in your first season - and a possible third in next weekend's FA Cup final - is impressive. Perhaps the obvious choice but Bompastor's achievements this season cannot be overlooked.

Hero of the season - Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Man Utd)

A brilliant season for Man Utd's No 1. Filling Mary Earps' gloves was never going to be easy, but keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding just 16 goals is simply sensational in her first full WSL campaign.

Newcomer - Shekiera Martinez (West Ham)

It's hard to believe Martinez has only played half a season for West Ham, having spent the first few months on loan in her native Germany. Her impact has been instant - 12 games, 10 goals, and a key part of the Hammers' improvements.

Best moment - WSL teams in the Champions League

Despite being touted as the strongest women's league in Europe, the WSL has often fallen short in Europe. Having Arsenal in the final, as well as two teams in the semis - and all three in the quarters - could hopefully be the start of more English success in the Champions League going forward.

Impact - Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw against Liverpool

Shaw was subject to misogynistic and racist abuse earlier this season, and made herself unavailable for a League Cup win game against Arsenal as a result.

On her return to the starting XI, she scored against Liverpool in the WSL, and performed a 'Black Power' salute. One of the most powerful moments of the WSL this season.

Best game - Both Manchester derbies

The WSL games between Man Utd and Man City delivered. Man Utd's 4-2 win in January featured a special hat-trick from Ella Toone, before Marc Skinner's side battled back to a 2-2 draw at Man City a few weeks ago to secure European football over their city rivals. Enthralling both on and off the pitch.

Best celebration - Kerstin Casparij vs Everton

WSL players aren't afraid to make statements with their celebrations - and Casparij did just that after scoring against Everton. She wore a wristband of the trans flag, and kissed it as she wheeled away from goal. It came after the UK's Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

She echoed her message of support on social media. The WSL has always been an inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community, and Casparij demonstrated that perfectly.

Surprise of the season - Arsenal beaten by Aston Villa and Brighton

After the high of beating Lyon, Arsenal slumped to successive defeats to Aston Villa and Brighton. It was a shock to see a team like the Gunners make so many errors and concede nine goals in just two games, proving that every WSL opponent is tough when you are not at the top of your game.

'Madsen proposal a moment to remember'

Sky Sports football journalist Patrick Rowe:

Best player - Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw (Man City)

It is very hard to look past the Man City striker for this award. She has 12 goals to her name, joint top with Alessia Russo, and her importance is only emphasised when you look at City's drop-off since losing their star player.

She continues to operate at another level and I look forward to seeing the heights she can reach when she's back to full fitness.

Best manager - Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)

Image: Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor saw her side go unbeaten in the WSL this season

An easy selection. Sonia Bompastor has already secured two trophies in her first season in England and could very well make it three with the FA Cup final on the horizon.

Falling short in the Women's Champions League does not tarnish what has been a special debut in England.

Hero of the season - Grace Clinton (Man Utd)

At just 22 years of age, Grace Clinton is regularly showcasing experience beyond her years in the heart of the Manchester United midfield.

Her eight goals in the WSL - including a crucial header to drag her side back into the game against rivals Man City recently - have guided United to Europe's elite competition next season.

The next stage in her development will be testing herself against Champions League opposition.

Best moment - Rikke Madsen (Everton)

A heartwarming angle for this one. Rikke Madsen returned to the pitch during Everton's win over Crystal Palace in March and during the post-match celebration scenes with her family and teammates, she was proposed to by her partner Martin Thomsen!

I can't say I've seen anything like that before in football, but it was a joy to watch it unfold.

Best game - Man Utd 2-2 Man City

Derby days always deliver but the fixture at Old Trafford in the WSL had added importance riding on it.

City raced into a two-goal lead, with their hopes of a finish in the top three riding on the win, but United battled back valiantly to secure a draw and their spot in the Champions League in the process.

High-quality goals with plenty of drama and chances at both ends. Enjoyable from start to finish.