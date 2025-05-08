Marco Silva: Fulham head coach happy at Premier League club amid Al Hilal interest

Marco Silva is totally focused on Fulham and the Premier League despite interest from Al Hilal.

The Saudi Pro League champions sacked their head coach Jorge Jesus last week and they are looking for a replacement to lead them at the Club World Cup in the United States next month.

Silva is one of the names on Al Hilal's shortlist to take over but he is happy and settled in England. He is one of the favourites to become the Tottenham head coach if they decide to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Jesus left after Al Hilal lost to SPL rivals Al Ahli at the semi-final stage of the Asian Champions League.

Silva turned down a £40m two-year deal to manage Jeddah-based Al Ahli in July 2023.

The 47-year-old won the Championship title with Fulham in his first season in 2022 and then led them to 10th place in the Premier League.

Last season they finished 13th and currently they are 11th, aiming to qualify for Europe and set a new club-record points total in the top flight.

Silva has one year remaining on his Fulham contract after signing an extension in October 2023.

'We want Marco to stay at Fulham forever'

Fulham owner Tony Khan said last month that he wants Silva to stay at the club "forever".

"Marco is a huge, huge asset to Fulham Football Club," he told BBC Radio London. "He is such an amazing person and he is so important to the football club.

"Marco has a great relationship with my father and myself, and we really love Marco and we want him to stay at Fulham Football Club forever.

"He is a huge part of what we have got going for the future and the present and he is a great man."

Silva has managed 181 Fulham matches, winning 83, drawing 35 and losing 63.