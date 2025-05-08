Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa: Brentford set to listen to transfer offers for star forwards this summer

Brentford will listen to offers for Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa but are not under any pressure to sell their players, Sky Sports News understands.

There is a feeling within the club that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger side this summer, if an offer meets his valuation.

That valuation is thought to be in excess of £60m. Mbeumo effectively has two years left on his current contract - one year plus an option year - putting Brentford in a healthy position.

The 25-year-old has been at the club two years longer than Wissa, joining in 2019 from French side Troyes for just over £4m. Mbeumo has gone on to score 68 goals in 239 appearances, with 50 assists.

Sky Sports News has already reported that Mbeumo has been tracked closely by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham. He is being considered by all of those clubs this summer.

Turning 29 in September, Wissa's valuation is lower, having arrived from Lorient in 2021 for around £7.2m. Brentford rejected a bid worth around £22m for the DR Congo international in January from Nottingham Forest, while he has also been watched by Spurs and West Ham.

Christian Norgaard said earlier this week he expects Mbeumo to depart, but insisted he was not concerned due to Brentford's impressive track record in recruitment.

They will be on the lookout for a new winger if they lose either Mbeumo or Wissa, but Brentford are prioritising a defensive midfielder and a central midfielder, as well as a young left-sided centre-back and a centre-forward to develop.

Brentford captain Norgaard spoke openly about the futures of Mbuemo and Wissa during a recent interview with Sky Sports, where he revealed he expects the former to leave the club this summer.

"I think Bryan is likely to go," said Norgaard in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir.

"I don't know about Wissa yet. Everyone hopes that he might stay. Either way, I'm happy for the season and am happy for both of them. They deserve it so much."

However, Norgaard is calm about the situation regarding Mbeumo and Wissa as the Bees have replaced top attacking talent before.

In the summer of 2020, Brentford sold attacking duo Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma to Aston Villa and West Ham respectively for a combined £54m.

Last summer, they allowed Ivan Toney, who netted 20 league goals in the 2022/23 season, to join Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in a £40m deal.

"I'm pretty calm about what will happen with Bryan and Wissa," said Norgaard. "A lot of questions are asked about them and you can almost feel the worries around the players when you talk about them maybe leaving us.

"I was one [of them] when we were losing Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, Ivan Toney. So it continues.

"But the club has already brought in Igor Thiago, who is another fantastic character and he will also take the league by storm at some point.

"When that is, I don't know, but I'm sure he will be ready if Wissa gets his dream move, or Bryan leaves and there will be a change of the offensive players. I think the club is so talented in recruiting and always being two or three steps ahead."

Mbeumo and Wissa are not the only Brentford forwards on other teams' radars. In the January transfer window, Sky Germany reported Borussia Dortmund's interest in Kevin Schade, who has scored 10 league goals this season, including a double in Sunday's 4-3 win over Manchester United.

Speaking to Sky Sports last week in an exclusive interview, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said he expects the club to sell "very few" players this summer - and believes most of the current squad will stay.

Asked about Mbeumo's future, Frank said: "I'm the head coach, I want my best players to stay forever.

"I know that Bryan is very happy here at Brentford, he's thriving, doing well and playing fantastic. What happens in the future? I don't know.

"I've said many times: we are a selling club. But at the same time, we have to reinforce that 10 clubs in the world aren't selling clubs.

"So of course, if the right price - and that's going to be expensive - is coming, then I'm sure the club will be open for it. But I'm very happy he's here and I'm convinced Bryan will still be happy playing football here.

"If we sell any players, I expect it to be very few. This is a group where some of these players have been together for some time, but there has also been change, which I think is good and healthy.

"I expect more or less the same squad for next season."