Tottenham transfer news: Everton interested in re-signing Richarlison in summer transfer window

Everton are interested in exploring a deal that could see forward Richarlison return to the club from Tottenham; David Moyes is a long-term admirer of the Brazilian and has prioritised the search for a striker this summer; Richarlison left Everton for £60m three years ago

Rob Dorsett

Senior Reporter, Sky Sports News

Thursday 8 May 2025 18:12, UK

Image: Richarlison left Everton for Tottenham three years ago

Everton are interested in exploring a deal that could see forward Richarlison return to the club from Tottenham.

Manager David Moyes is a long-term admirer of the Brazilian and has prioritised the search for a striker in the upcoming summer window.

However, Sky Sports News understands Tottenham are not aware of Everton's transfer plans and are not making any plans regarding player sales until they conclude their Europa League campaign.

Richarlison has strong emotional ties with Everton, having had four years at Goodison Park, scoring 53 goals in 152 games.

A loan move back to Everton for Richarlison was mooted towards the end of the January window but did not materialise.

Since leaving Everton in a £60m move to join Spurs three years ago, he has been plagued by injuries and has missed more than 30 matches this season.

That is something likely to cause Everton concern but a loan deal with an obligation to buy, if he plays an agreed number of games, could be an option.

Richarlison is understood to be one of a number of striker options under consideration.

Moyes has a host of big decisions to make and it is expected to be a summer of flux for Everton, who have 15 players out of contract at the end of next month, including loanees.

One of those is striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has also had a host of injury problems.

Tottenham are closing in on signing Richarlison
Image: Richarlison is admired by Everton boss David Moyes

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that Leeds are interested in Everton striker Beto.

Strengthening the full-back positions is also a priority for Moyes and it is understood Everton have an interest in Leicester left-back Victor Kristiansen.

Leicester are prepared to listen to offers for a host of players following their relegation to the Championship, but are adamant there will not be a fire sale of talent and no one will be allowed to leave on the cheap.

