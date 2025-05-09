Liverpool transfer news: Trent Alexander-Arnold's exit has left 'everyone at club disappointed', says Arne Slot

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has admitted everyone at the club is disappointed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to leave at the end of the season.

On Monday, the England international confirmed his decision not to extend his contract which expires in the summer - something which had been expected for a while amid long-term links to Real Madrid.

Slot has not spoken in person to the defender since the announcement - only via WhatsApp - but intends to talk to him on Friday to see how he is feeling about the fallout, which has received a mixed reception from fans and pundits.

'Bradley will start against Arsenal' Liverpool boss Arne Slot on using his squad for the final games of the season:



"A lot of influences on decisions I make and one of them is losing, so I am not looking to lose all four but there are more things into a line-up than losing or rotating, so we will see.



"Conor will start, he needs playing time, games under his belt to be prepared for next season."

"I think, like everybody who likes Liverpool and is a fan of Liverpool, we are disappointed for him leaving because not only a good human being is leaving the club but a very good full-back is leaving us as well," said Slot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trent Alexander-Arnold announces his departure from Liverpool in a video posted on his X account. Credit @TrentAA.

"But I also worked at clubs like AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, where every season a very good player or multiple very good players have left the club, so I am a bit more used to it.

"But the experience I have - and by the way this club as well - is that if a very good player is leaving, the next very good player will step up and that probably will happen now."

Liverpool

Arsenal Sunday 11th May 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

'I'm not here to tell the fans how to react'

The reaction to the England international's decision to end his 20-year association with the club has varied wildly among supporters and pundits, but the Liverpool boss said it was not his place to tell fans how they should react.

Slot will speak to Alexander-Arnold when the players train on Friday about how he is feeling following his announcement, having only communicated by WhatsApp since last seeing the right-back on Monday.

"That people have an opinion about us, if it is Trent or me or someone else, is not new for anyone," added Slot.

"Probably it's a bit more now for him than he is used to and probably a bit more negative but I don't follow all of this. I am not here to tell the fans how they should react.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher is disappointed that Trent Alexander-Arnold doesn't think Liverpool is 'enough', as the defender has chosen to join Real Madrid.

"We are all disappointed but Trent is the first one also who he said he would prefer us as a team and a club not to be not too much distracted by this announcement.

"I am hoping all the energy on Sunday goes to the players and less as possible to Trent - unless it is positive then they can do whatever they want.

"I worked at clubs like AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord where every season a very good player or multiple very good players left the club so I am a bit more used to it.

"But the experience I have - and by the way this club as well - is that if a very good player is leaving the next very good player will step up and that probably will happen now."

'Difficult to find better players than we already have'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Blitz looks into Trent Alexander-Arnold's stats for Liverpool and explains why finding a replacement for the Real Madrid-bound defender will be a near-impossible task.

Alexander-Arnold's decision leaves the Premier League champions light at right-back with 21-year-old Conor Bradley, with 54 senior appearances to his name, their only recognised senior player in the position.

Slot has admitted prohibitive transfer fees may be a barrier to him signing a ready-made replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

"I think it would be a surprise if I were to tell you now 'Yes, we we are looking at this and looking at that'," said Slot.

"We don't talk about contracts here so we don't talk about the positions or if we want to improve the team in certain areas.

"That's the most difficult thing for a club like Liverpool if you just won the league is that it is not easy to find better players than we already have.

"And if they are there then they still need to be affordable and need to want to come.

"That last thing is mostly not a problem, by the way, but transfer fees sometimes are."

Slot on free transfers: 'It happens a lot with certain clubs' Liverpool boss Arne Slot on the trend in football of players leaving for free:



"You cannot deny it is happening a bit more than in the past.



"It happens a lot if my memory is correct, mostly with certain club that bring in free agents, but you don't see it much with other big clubs.



"It's happened a few times now but I also see a lot of players moving for big fees, every single window for years.



"It could be a trend! Let's wait and see if that happens, I cannot predict."

'We all see Bradley's potential'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool head coach Arne Slot speaks on Trent Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave the club and the reaction from fans

Slot could hand Bradley the chance to replace Alexander-Arnold next season but the Liverpool boss was not keen on comparisons when asked about the right back becoming first choice next season.

"Let's not compare with Trent already, they are different types in my opinion," Slot said.

"We all see Conor's potential.

"Last week I walked on pitch with him [at Chelsea] and for me, it was a surprise to hear from him, he had a comment about the stadium and it was the first he was there as well.

"For me he is already there ahead of development than being at Chelsea for the first time.

"Unfortunately, he hasn't been fit all season but to become a good player you have to be fit all season but we have a lot of confidence in him as a very good full-back for Liverpool.

"That is already what he's shown in the past two seasons."