Xabi Alonso announces Bayer Leverkusen exit at end of season ahead of expected Real Madrid return

Xabi Alonso has said he will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season ahead of his expected return to Real Madrid as head coach.

In a press conference on Friday, the Leverkusen boss said: "This week, the club and I have agreed that these are going to be my last two games as Bayer Leverkusen coach.

"This is a moment with mixed emotions. This is not a moment to talk too much and not to talk about the future.

"We want to have a proper farewell on Sunday here for some players, myself. It was the right moment to announce it."

Leverkusen won a league and cup double last season under Alonso, the first Bundesliga title in the club's history, falling just short of a remarkable unbeaten treble with defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Alonso, who won nearly everything as a player at Real Madrid, is set to take over from his old boss Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu after he completes the campaign with Leverkusen, reports Sky in Germany.

Ancelotti's talks to become the next Brazil head coach are back on after stalling, Sky Sports News reported earlier this week, with the Italian set to depart just a year after winning the Champions League and LaLiga.

