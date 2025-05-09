Rangers: Barry Ferguson in 'sticky situation' over future direction of Scottish Premiership club

Barry Ferguson admits he is in a "sticky situation" at Rangers with no update about his future or that of the Gers' out-of-contract players.

The former Gers captain was installed as boss in February until the end of the season and amid an impending takeover by an American consortium of Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprises, he has yet to be told if he will continue in his post into the next campaign.

Ferguson has had "nothing whatsoever" in terms of feedback about his future, or that of players whose current deals run out in the summer, but is "not going to go and cry in a corner".

"I've just got to concentrate on making sure I prepare my team as best as I can," said the former Alloa, Clyde and Kelty Hearts boss, who revealed attacker Ianis Hagi is out of the final three games of the season after picking up an injury in the 1-1 draw with Celtic last weekend.

"There's obviously a number of players running out of contract and you've got to be very frank and respectful in the fact that these guys obviously want to know the situation going forward.

"But in terms of the guys that are running out of contract, no, I've not had any involvement in terms of what I would do and what obviously the players are thinking of doing.

"So it's a bit of a sticky situation but I just need to be as professional as I can and focus on preparing the team for the final week of the season.

"It's hard and I think the players find it hard as well. But all I can ask is that they be as professional as possible, which they have again this week. I've got to be fair to them.

"I've said my piece on it. There needs to be a decision as quickly as possible. So we just need to wait and see.

"Everybody's in the same mind frame as myself. They just want to know what's going to be happening going forward."

Ferguson believes one good transfer window could get Rangers, who will finish the season trophyless, back on track.

He said: "In an ideal situation, a manager wants a fair bit of time. But unfortunately, it's football. You don't get time.

"But yeah, there's a high possibility you can change it. There's no doubt. In terms of myself, that doesn't scare me one single bit.

"If it's me, if it's somebody else, I think they will understand that there is a number of changes needed."

Ferguson has won only four of his 12 matches in charge - and none at Ibrox - and he wants that record improved against Aberdeen in Govan on Sunday.

He said: "Seven games (without a win at Ibrox) has been far too long. Two of them, I wasn't involved in, in terms of Queen's Park and St Mirren.

"I look at the other five games - Fenerbahce, Celtic and Bilbao are quality teams. They've got some very good players.

"The ones that kind of frustrate me and annoy me is the Hibs and Motherwell games, where the performances were well below what's expected.

"So we understand, I understand, the players now understand what we have to do on Sunday. We have to get that first win."