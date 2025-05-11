Cesc Fabregas: Bayer Leverkusen interested in replacing coach Xabi Alonso with ex-Arsenal midfielder and Como manager

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in replacing head coach Xabi Alonso with Cesc Fabregas, according to Sky in Germany.

Alonso he announced he will leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season ahead of his expected return to Real Madrid, taking over from his old boss Carlo Ancelotti.

It is understood that Fabregas, currently head coach at Serie A side Como, is one of the names Leverkusen are considering, with RB Leipzig also interested in the former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder.

Fabregas is believed to have indicated his desire to leave Como despite giving assurances to the club hierarchy about his commitment earlier this year.

RB Leipzig also retain interest in Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

Real Madrid next for Xabi Alonso?

Alonso has emerged as one of the brightest coaching prospects in Europe since taking over at Leverkusen in 2022. He was the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool before Arne Slot was appointed.

Leverkusen won a league and cup double last season under Alonso, the first Bundesliga title in the club's history, falling just short of a remarkable unbeaten treble with defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League final.

"The club and I have agreed that these are going to be my last two games as Bayer Leverkusen coach," said Alonso earlier this week after conceding their Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich last weekend.

"This is a moment with mixed emotions. This is not a moment to talk about the future.

"We want to have a proper farewell on Sunday here for some players, myself. It was the right moment to announce it."

Guardiola: Alonso's impact at Leverkusen unbelievable

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Alonso - who played under him at Bayern Munich - following the news he will be leaving Leverkusen.

"The impact on Leverkusen has been unbelievable," he said. "All the managers who have had the pleasure to have him as a player realised he'd be a manager.

Image: Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Xabi Alonso

"Going to Germany to fight face to face with Bayern, that is always so difficult. Last season unbeaten, except the last game against Atalanta in the Europa League final.

"The way they play and improve the players, they should be so proud of this partnership they had for two-three years."