Carlo Ancelotti: Brazil appoint Real Madrid boss as new head coach from May 26

Carlo Ancelotti will become the Brazil head coach from May 26 after finishing the season with Real Madrid.

The 65-year-old will become the nation's first permanent foreign head coach, and will be in charge for Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Ecuador next month.

In a statement, the Brazilian FA (CBF) hailed the "landmark moment of the coming together of two icons", highlighting their unrivalled five World Cup wins and Ancelotti's historic record in European football.

This will be Ancelotti's first international role, but he will take over Brazil as one of the most decorated managers in club football and the only coach to win each of Europe's top-five leagues.

The world's most successful international team have been on the lookout for their fifth head coach in two-and-a-half years since the dismissal of Dorival Junior at the end of March.

Since his return for his second spell in the Spanish capital in 2021, Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to a pair of LaLiga and Champions League doubles, but following Sunday's El Clasico defeat to Barcelona is all-but certain to miss out on any silverware in his final season.

He will leave the Bernabeu for the final time the day after their last game of the LaLiga season against Real Sociedad.

'Ancelotti's move has been managed sensitively'

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"This is big news. Brazil have never had a foreign head coach or manager, but this is Carlo Ancelotti who is an absolutely legendary manager.

Image: Carlo Ancelotti has lifted the European Cup as a manager five times, more than any other coach

"I never thought I'd live to see the day there was a foreign manager in charge of the Brazil national team. You look at France, Italy, Germany, they're never going to have managers from other countries.

"I thought Brazil would be the same, but this is arguably the greatest manager of all time. He's won everything there is to win in the game, not just once but multiple times. He was an incredible player as well.

"The feeling from Brazil is they're very grateful to Real Madrid for the way these negotiations have been conducted because Real have helped them to make sure he can be released from his contract early to take charge of those qualifiers next month.

"Real Madrid have to be careful, he is such a legendary figure. He has achieved so much at Real Madrid, and every club he's managed and played for.

"But they haven't had a great season, they lost in very disappointing fashion to Barcelona on Sunday, so his departure had to be managed very sensitively.

"Having said that, it's an incredible honour for someone who is not Brazilian to be asked to be their manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Xabi Alonso confirmed his Bayer Leverkusen exit last week amid links over a potential move to Real Madrid

'Real want to plan ahead for Club World Cup'

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Real Madrid want to be ready for the Club World Cup next month. They want to make sure they have a new manager in place - everyone knows that manager is going to be Xabi Alonso.

"I think we now have to wait and see whether he'll have Trent Alexander-Arnold in his squad after he announced he was leaving Liverpool last week.

"Real Madrid would need to come to an agreement with Liverpool if they want him to play in their first Club World Cup game on June 18.

"My information is that hasn't happened yet, but as far as the situation regarding Xabi Alonso, the German season ends pretty soon so once that happens, he will be free to move to the Bernabeu."