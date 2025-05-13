England Women: Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp return to squad for Nations League matches

Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp return to the latest England Women squad, while Lauren James misses out on the upcoming Nations League fixtures due to injury.

The key trio have returned from long-term injuries in a boost for Sarina Wiegman's 27-player squad for the Nations League clashes with Portugal at Wembley on Friday May 30, and the trip to Spain on Tuesday June 3.

One player England will be without is Chelsea forward Lauren James, who is not included in the squad due to being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Defender Ella Morris is the latest youngster to earn a first senior call-up after impressing this season with Tottenham and England U23s.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The upcoming encounters against Portugal and Spain will be the final chance for players to impress England boss Wiegman before she names the women who will defend the Lionesses' European title in Switzerland this July.

Wiegman said: "These are another two important games for us in a big year. Naturally we are preparing for the summer ahead.

"We saw in February that both Portugal and Spain will provide a big challenge and that excites us. These are the levels we need to compete against to make sure we are the best possible version of ourselves on July 5 when our Euros begins.

"At the same time, it is important that we focus first on what is right in front of us and ending the Nations League campaign in the best possible way.

"We have the possibility of seeing 27 players in our environment and that's a real positive. It will give us more good information to make important decisions in the near future.

"Also, naming the squad 12 days before the window begins gives all the players clarity as the season ends for some and carries on for others. The hard work continues from the moment we arrive at St George's Park on Monday May 26."

Image: Lauren James misses the Nations League games against Portugal and Spain

Brighton's Michelle Agyemang, on loan from Arsenal, retains her place in the Dutch boss' squad after scoring 41 seconds into her debut in England's 3-2 loss to Belgium in April.

There is a recall for Aston Villa's Missy Bo Kearns.

England sit second behind World Cup holders Spain in group A3 with two wins, a draw and a defeat.

They host Portugal at Wembley on May 30 before travelling to play Spain on June 3.

'Games crucial for Greenwood and Hemp'

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:

"These games are going to be vital. England's first Euro 2025 game is 53 days away but they have only three games between now and then, so match sharpness and fitness is going to be a huge issue going into the tournament.

"These big game - the FA Cup final between Man Utd and Chelsea, the Champions League final including Arsenal, and the World Sevens which Man Utd and Man City are part of as well - will give game time to these players.

"Two need it more than most - they both play for Man City and have both have been out for a long period of time with knee injuries.

"Alex Greenwood has been playing a little bit at the end of the season but the same can't be said for Lauren Hemp. She still hasn't completed a full 90 minutes for the club since her knee injury in November.

"That World Sevens tournament will be crucial for them both."

England Women squad in full

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (PSG), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Ella Morris (Tottenham), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Manchester United), Missy Bo Kearns (Aston Villa), Fran Kirby (Brighton), Jess Park (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea).

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang (Brighton), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal, on loan from Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Brighton), Alessia Russo (Arsenal).