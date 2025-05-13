Darwin Nunez and Uruguay team-mates see appeal rejected after brawl with fans in Copa America loss to Colombia

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez and his Uruguay team-mates have seen an appeal against their bans for their involvement in a brawl with fans rejected.

Sport's highest court rejected an appeal by five Uruguay players against the suspension handed down following their clashes with fans after the Copa America semi-final defeat to Colombia in North Carolina in July 2024, dismissing their claim that they acted in self-defence to protect their families.

Five players, including Nunez, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez, were banned for between three and five games by South American governing body CONMEBOL after the brawl.

The players had clashed with fans in the stands at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte after the 1-0 loss.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and Napoli defender Mathias Olivera were also involved and later banned.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday its judges dismissed appeals by the players and the Uruguayan federation.

"The panel found that in this case, the principle of self-defence does not apply and that the conduct of the players constituted a voluntary, violent and unjustified action," the court said in a statement.

Nunez will now be suspended when Uruguay resumes World Cup qualifying away to Paraguay on June 5 and hosts Venezuela five days later.

The appeal aimed to annul the suspensions and fines imposed on the players and the Uruguayan federation, or to see the sanctions reduced.

Speaking at the time, Uruguay forward Luis Suarez said: "Obviously if someone is attacking your family, you want to go and defend them, but that doesn't justify the image that it created.

Image: Uruguay players stepped into the stands to confront Colombia supporters

Image: Fans fought each other in the stands after the Copa America semi-final

Image: Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was involved in the brawl with Colombia supporters

"We had to protect our families that were there. What I could see there was a lot of family, a lot of children of my team-mates who were trapped and things were falling on them, and you felt helpless."

Gimenez told FOX Soccer: "They stormed all our families, a section of Colombia fans. This is a disaster. Our family is in danger."

CONMEBOL released a statement after the game saying that it strongly condemns any act of violence that affects the game.

"Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values," the statement said.

"There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all of their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party."

Colombia won the game 1-0 thanks to Jefferson Lerma's first-half winner, despite playing the entire second half with 10 players after Daniel Munoz's red card in first-half stoppage time.