Dean Huijsen transfer: Real Madrid favourites to sign Bournemouth defender as £50m talks continue

Real Madrid are favourites to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen and hope to complete the deal in time for the Club World Cup.

Madrid made contact with Bournemouth on Wednesday and discussions are ongoing between the clubs. Personal terms are also being negotiated.

A number of Premier League clubs have asked to be kept informed of developments around Huijsen, who is believed to have a £50m release clause in his contract, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Until now, no club had reached out to Bournemouth to let them know they are willing to pay the release clause, but Real have made the first move and are believed to be willing to pay it.

Dialogue will continue between the two parties but the fact that Madrid have made contact would suggest Huijsen has made up his mind about his move this summer.

The other clubs at the table, a number of which are willing to trigger the centre-back's release clause, will have to show how keen they are to sign him and that is where things could change.

Sky Sports News has previously reported that Huijsen's priority would be Real Madrid.

It is thought that as many as five Premier League sides have held talks with his agents, as well as clubs from LaLiga and the Bundesliga, over a potential package to sign him this summer.

Huijsen's representatives have a very good relationship with Chelsea, who have other centre-back targets, including Crystal Palace captain - and Blues academy graduate - Marc Guehi, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Ajax's Jorrel Hato.

Sky Sports News reported at the start of this month that Chelsea were seriously considering making an offer to Ajax for Hato.

Analysis from Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam:

It was a transfer that went under the radar in the summer of 2024. But less than 12 months later, £12m has turned into £50m.

At the back end of July, before the window had even got going, Bournemouth signed a young 19-year-old defender from Juventus. That man was Dean Huijsen.

One appearance for 'The Old Lady' and 13 for Roma in 2023/24 didn't exactly say he was the next best thing, but now he really is.

Bournemouth clearly saw something that others didn't. They had belief, a plan, and their recent recruitment suggests they can spot the special sauce. And Huijsen is oozing quality.

It's no secret that Huijsen's £50m release clause will be activated by someone this summer, but with a host of big hitters all willing to pay it, Huijsen will have his pick, and according to the media, he can literally go anywhere.

From Real Madrid to Liverpool, Newcastle to Barcelona, the queue to get him goes round the block and back again.

But like most players when talking about their future, he wouldn't be drawn on these links.

Huijsen, sat down on the fresh grass at the club's new performance centre and seemingly in a relaxed mood, said: "I'm very calm. I don't really focus on it, now is not the time. I'm just focused on finishing the season well.

"My dad is my agent, he fixes everything, I don't read anything, I don't think about it too much, I'm just focusing on my football and working hard."

Huijsen was also coy on the rumoured release clause. "I'm just focused on making history at this club," he says with a smile - and I believe him.

Image: Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.