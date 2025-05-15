Dejan Kulusevski: Tottenham attacker to miss Europa League final after knee surgery and ruled out for 'a few months'

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Dejan Kulusevski will miss the Europa League final and is "out for a few months" having undergone knee surgery.

Tottenham revealed on Wednesday that Kulusevski had undergone surgery on an injury to his right patella he sustained in Sunday's home defeat to Crystal Palace, although the club did not give a timescale on his return.

But Postecoglou said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's Premier League game at Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports, that the Sweden international will miss next Wednesday's Europa League final against Manchester United in Bilbao.

He said: "Disappointing news. Initially, we thought it wasn't too serious. It seemed pretty good but it kind of blew up the day after.

"He has had surgery and it will put him out for a few months.

"We will see [back for next season]. To be honest, I have basic information on recovery. It will put him out for a while."

He added: "No, it wouldn't be anywhere near 12 months, but again me putting a timeframe on wouldn't be right because he only had the surgery yesterday.

"It's fair to say months, but how many months I wouldn't speculate at the moment.

Image: Kulusevski had been one of Tottenham’s key players during the first half of the campaign

"I think he's grown as a player this year, he captained his country and then sort of got hit with a foot injury which set him back but then - typical him - he worked hard at rehab and was really important for us away at Bodo.

"Started looking like he was getting back to himself, which would have been great for us, so for him to get another setback is is disappointing, but mentally he's a very strong guy and I'm sure he'll use this as a catalyst to come back stronger."

Kulusevski's injury is a major blow for Postecoglou, with the Australian facing a midfield selection crisis ahead of the final in Spain.

Postecoglou quashes Bergvall return rumours

James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall have both suffered season-ending injuries.

Maddison suffered a knee injury in the 3-1 Europa League semi-final first leg win over Bodo/Glimt at the start of the month, while Bergvall suffered ankle ligament damage in training ahead of the same game.

Speculation was rife on social media on Wednesday night that the teenager could make a shock return against Man Utd, but Postecoglou has quashed those rumours.

Image: Lucas Bergvall is another absentee in Bilbao

He said of Bergvall: "No, it's still the same sort of timeframe.

"Never long term, but he's just got out of his boot and taking his first steps on the grass. He'll likely be a while."

The absence of the trio leaves Spurs desperately short of creativity for next Wednesday's final with Manchester United in Bilbao, where they will aim to end a 17-year trophy drought.

Kulusevski has 10 goals and 11 assists in 50 appearances for the club this season.

Analysis: Losing Kulusevski is more than a blow for Spurs

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Dejan Kulusevski missing the Europa League final is a big blow for Spurs in its own right. No player has more assists, chances created, dribbles completed or pressures in the final third across all competitions for Spurs this season than the Swede.

But losing the attacker in the wake of Spurs' other injuries takes it from a blow to a catastrophe.

Throw in injuries to fellow attacking midfielders James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall to the mix and Spurs will be without a huge source of creative talent. The trio make up 30 per cent of the overall chances Spurs have mustered in all competitions this season.

It puts a lot of onus on Pedro Porro for creativity, with the right-back second to Kulusevski's chance creation total for the season, especially with Spurs captain Heung-Min Son struggling for form and fitness in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old has played just 32 minutes of football in the last month, as he bids to rebuild his fitness by playing against Aston Villa on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

Spurs and Ange Postecoglou will be hoping Son can find some sort of form to boost the club's weakened attack line.

Son will 'definitely' play against Aston Villa

Image: Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi challenges Heung-Min Son

Postecoglou confirmed that captain Heung-Min Son will feature at Villa Park on Friday.

The 32-year-old made his return during last weekend's 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace, playing 33 minutes off the bench, having previously been sidelined for seven games with a foot injury.

"He'll definitely play tomorrow," Postecoglou said. "Whether he'll start or not, we'll see.

"He reacted well to Sunday, and it makes sense to get him more match minutes, whether it's starting or playing half of the game."

Son tells South Korean police he is victim of blackmail

Meanwhile, Son has filed a complaint to South Korean police alleging that he is the victim of blackmail.

According to South Korean news agency, Yonhap, Son is alleging that a woman claimed she was pregnant and blackmailed him, demanding money.

The criminal complaint has been made to the Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul, who are investigating a woman in her 20s and a man on charges of extortion.

Yonhap are reporting that Son claims two people told him that the woman was pregnant in an attempt to extort several hundred million South Korean won from him in June 2024.

