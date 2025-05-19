Which Premier League teams will qualify for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League?

How eighth can still qualify for Europe - and it hinges on Chelsea and Newcastle

If Chelsea win the Conference League and then finish seventh and Newcastle finish inside the top six - or Chelsea finish sixth and Newcastle seventh - eighth place in the Premier League will qualify for Europe.

That's currently Brentford - with Brighton and Fulham just behind them in the league table.

Chelsea would enter the Europa League as Conference League winners and Newcastle's Conference League spot for winning the Carabao Cup would be passed on, with the Magpies going into the Europa League through league position.

This would mean the Premier League has 10 teams in Europe.

So who could finish eighth?

Brentford (8th - 55 points, GD 9)

Brentford have never qualified for Europe before and an eighth-placed finish would also represent the Bees' highest finish in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank's side actually took the Conference League qualification race to the final day in the 2022/23 season and beat Manchester City, but they lost out to Aston Villa who took the all-important seventh spot that day.

And the west Londoners arguably have one of the more favourable final-day fixtures against Wolves. However, their chase for eighth took a hit after they were beaten by fellow European hopefuls Fulham on Sunday.

Premier League final-day fixture:

May 25: Wolves (A), kick-off 4pm

Brighton (9th, 55 points, GD 3)

Brighton have the most European experience out of the four teams, having qualified for the Europa League last season under Roberto De Zerbi before being knocked out in the last 16.

While a 7-0 loss at Nottingham Forest has not done their goal difference any favours, they remain one ahead of Fulham, although a fair way behind Brighton and Bournemouth.

To qualify for Europe, Fabian Hurzeler's side will need to finish ahead of the Cherries as well as Brentford.

Remaining Premier League fixtures:

May 19: Liverpool (H), live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

May 25: Tottenham (A), kick-off 4pm

Fulham (10th, 54 points, GD 2)

Fulham are also looking for a return to Europe after the Cottagers famously reached the UEFA Cup final in 2010 under Roy Hodgson, before losing to Atletico Madrid in the final.

Marco Silva's side gave themselves a huge boost though as they beat Brentford on Sunday. It was a must-win game in the hunt for eighth place as Harry Wilson stepped up again at a crucial moment.

They will host Champions League-chasing Manchester City in their final game of the Premier League season as they bid for a return to Europe.

Premier League final-day fixture:

May 25: Man City (H), kick-off 4pm

Bournemouth (11th - 53 points, GD 12)

Andoni Iraola's Cherries have already made history after they secured a record points total with five games remaining, but Bournemouth could add to that by, like Brentford, potentially qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history.

Fulham's win at the weekend has nudged Bournemouth into 11th place, but they do have two games to play and the best goal difference of all four sides.

They play Manchester City, who are fighting for Champions League football, live on Sky Sports on Tuesday, before hosting relegated Leicester on the final day of the season.

Remaining Premier League fixtures:

May 20: Man City (A), live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

May 25: Leicester (H), kick-off 4pm

How many Premier League teams will qualify for the Champions League?

Thanks to England's strong UEFA co-efficient score this season AND Tottenham and Manchester United's progression to the Europa League final, SIX Premier League teams will play in the Champions League next season - the top five in the final Premier League table and the victors of the Europa League final on May 21.

As it stands... Champions League: Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa

Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa Europa League: Man City and Crystal Palace

Man City and Crystal Palace Conference League: Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Tottenham or Man Utd will also qualify for CL if they win EL

Which Premier League teams will qualify for the Europa League?

The FA Cup winners and the team that finishes sixth in the Premier League qualify for the Europa League.

So that means Crystal Palace are assured of a place in the Europa League next season, thanks to their victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

Man City are currently sixth, with a game in hand over most of their rivals, and in position to take a Europa League spot through their league placing.

If Chelsea win the Conference League they will qualify for the Europa League - but they will only take that spot if they do not finish in the top five of the Premier League, which would qualify them for the Champions League. They are fourth.

If they do finish in the top five - or qualify for the Europa League through their league position - their Europa League place for winning the Conference League is passed on.

Which Premier League teams will qualify for the Conference League?

Image: Newcastle's Carabao Cup win came with a place in the Conference League play-offs

Newcastle have already guaranteed themselves a Conference League play-off berth by winning the Carabao Cup.

Of course, they are currently in the top five and will be hoping to qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League through their final league position.

If Newcastle finish in the top six, their Conference League play-off place will be passed onto the team in seventh. That is currently Nottingham Forest.