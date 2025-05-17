Crystal Palace win FA Cup - but when did each team last win a major trophy?

Crystal Palace have got their hands on a first major trophy in their history with their FA Cup win over Manchester City. But when did clubs last win major silverware?

Among Premier League clubs, Brighton, Brentford, Bournemouth and Fulham are yet to put a big honour next to their name.

But there are many sides for whom the time taken to add to their trophy collection is stretching out, too.

Tottenham have the chance to end their 17-year drought on Wednesday in the Europa League final when they face Man Utd, who celebrated an FA Cup win themselves just 357 days ago.

Newcastle were the other domestic cup winners in England this season, ending a 70-year wait with their Carabao Cup triumph over recently-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool.

Here's when each club in England's top four tiers last won a major trophy - if at all...