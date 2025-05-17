 Skip to content

Crystal Palace win FA Cup - but when did each team last win a major trophy?

Crystal Palace have won the first major trophy in their history with FA Cup success at Wembley in a season which has also seen Newcastle end 70-year major trophy drought and Tottenham earn chance to end their 17-year wait in the Europa League final...

Saturday 17 May 2025 18:48, UK

Crystal Palace players celebrate after Eberechi Eze gives them the lead in the FA Cup final
Image: Crystal Palace players celebrate after Eberechi Eze gives them the lead in the FA Cup final

Crystal Palace have got their hands on a first major trophy in their history with their FA Cup win over Manchester City. But when did clubs last win major silverware?

Among Premier League clubs, Brighton, Brentford, Bournemouth and Fulham are yet to put a big honour next to their name.

But there are many sides for whom the time taken to add to their trophy collection is stretching out, too.

Tottenham have the chance to end their 17-year drought on Wednesday in the Europa League final when they face Man Utd, who celebrated an FA Cup win themselves just 357 days ago.

Watch Newcastle celebrate their Carabao Cup success with an open-top bus parade through the city.
Image: Newcastle won their first trophy in 70 years earlier this season

Newcastle were the other domestic cup winners in England this season, ending a 70-year wait with their Carabao Cup triumph over recently-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool.

Also See:

Here's when each club in England's top four tiers last won a major trophy - if at all...

Datawrapper This content is provided by Datawrapper, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW