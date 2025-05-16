Mo Salah: Liverpool star on his stunning season, Arne Slot, contract talks and his Ballon d'Or chances

Mo Salah sat down with Gary Neville to reflect on Liverpool's Premier League title win, how Arne Slot helped him post record-breaking individual numbers, whether that could win him the Ballon d'Or and why he thought his chance of signing a new contract was just 10 per cent....

'I didn't expect I was going to stay'

Throughout this season there was uncertainty over whether Salah would sign a new deal with Liverpool, with his contract set to expire in the summer. However, in April he eventually put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

Neville asked him what he thought his prospects were of agreeing a new deal at the start of the campaign.

"Based on club history? Ten per cent.

"The philosophy of the club, I know how they deal with their players over 30 in the past. I didn't expect I was going to stay. It's not something bad. We see how they deal with this situation in the past.

"It took six months for the negotiations to go really quick and from January things are getting better and better. It took us a while. I think the club was testing me to see if I could still provide or not!

"I didn't want more than that, I just said two years."

And now he wants more Premier League and Champions League glory...

Setting out what he hopes to achieve in the next two seasons, Salah said: "This year I won the Premier League and I think I never felt happier in the club for eight years like this moment in the Spurs game.

"I really wish we win the Champions League game. I know the Premier League is always nice for the club and that's how it should be but I would love to win the Champions League and Premier League again."

Liverpool were not expected to win the Premier League this season - but Salah says that should never be the way.

"I think the expectation for us not to win, that's a problem and I think that needed to change with the players we have and the fans behind us. Liverpool losing that should be a surprise, not the other way around.

"There should be a limit to how many times the fans need to hear, 'we go again next season'. To go to the last game of the season and tell them thank you, it's the best way to do it with a big trophy."

Unlike Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold opted not to sign a new contract, with a move to Real Madrid now appearing likely for the Liverpool homegrown star. Salah shared his reaction to Alexander-Arnold being booed at Anfield last weekend and called for the right-back to be given a good farewell in the final games of the season.

"I think somehow the fans were being harsh with him.

"He didn't deserve it at the time, he deserved the fans to treat him the best way possible because he gave it all to the fans.

"We shouldn't act this way with anyone who always appreciates the people, who came here even for six months.

"Imagine someone who gives you his all for 20 years. It shouldn't be like this. I hope that will change next game, against Brighton or in the last game of the season, because he deserves the farewell.

"I really love him. I think he deserves the best farewell leaving the club. He has done a lot for the city and done a lot for the club and he's one of probably the best players in the club's history. He gave it all.

"I think he needed a new challenge. He spoke to me about it. It's his decision for sure. He's 26 years old and won it all twice or three times. What more can he have done?

"I really wish him the best. I'll always be in contact with him."

The Ballon d'Or dream - 'There's a good chance to win it this year'

Asked if the Ballon d'Or is a major target, Salah said: "It used to drive me crazy before. Some stuff is not in your hands so you give up in that direction. When you go to work you remind yourself what you want to achieve in the season so it drives you to work harder. I'd love to win it one day. But if it didn't happen, I don't know what to do.

"I'm sure there's a good chance to win it this year, but we'll see."

How Slot inspired Salah's super season

"I felt he was quite tough," says Salah of his first impression of the Liverpool boss who arrived as Jurgen Klopp's replacement last summer.

"If he wants something he keeps asking you straight away. It was quite tricky in the beginning but after that you get used to him and how he talks to you and what he wants from you and things become easier."

Salah says Slot demonstrated his importance to the squad during a lacklustre pre-season warm-up.

"He showed me a few videos of myself in the warm-up. Players were in national teams and I wasn't so I came early with the younger players, started the pre-season earlier and I did a warm-up. I was like quite slow, didn't do much. Then he showed me, 'look at the second [player] after he sees you take it easy, look at the third one'. Then you see the whole line walking like me and he said, 'that's your influence on the team'.

"We had a few honest conversations between us. He was very honest, showed me a few clips of mine and said, 'with this Mo, we can win everything. With this Mo we can't win much. I want to get the best out of you, I want this one to be available the whole season and your best year to come with me.'

"I said, 'okay, let me know what you want from me and I will do it because I'm very professional'.

"He didn't challenge me, he was very respectful and I told him he was a very respectful person. He treated me different. He was showing me what he wanted from me. [Slot said:] 'If you want to add something, change something, be open with me' and that was great.

"I just felt, new manager coming, give you space and appreciation, let me talk to him all the time [about] what I want to improve, what I want the team to do for me, what I want to do for the team. I think that's what I needed.

"He showed 'you are different, you are superstar here' - I probably felt that's what I needed at the time."

When Salah realised Slot was a special coach...

Salah's respect for Slot is clear - but he says it was early tactical changes at half-time in matches which convinced him of the Dutchman's quality.

"A few games in the second half he always changed what the tactic is. He's adapting somehow to how our opponent play, putting Dom [Szoboszlai] in different positions, Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] in different positions. He doesn't have that ego that 'these are my tactics'. In my head that's very clever."

On his increased creativity this season

Salah is the Premier League's top scorer this season - but he's also top of the assist rankings, having set up 18 goals for team-mates.

"Now I'm involved more with the ball at my feet, I feel that confidence. If you miss it you can have it again. That's what a player needs. I know I can create a chance. Before I won playmaker of the year - 13 assists [in 2021/22], I believed I had the ability but now I have the ball more often at my feet and I can do it more easily."

The goal involvement record remains a target

Salah has 46 goal involvements in the Premier League this season (combined goals and assists). That is the most by a player in a 38-game Premier League season. He's just one behind Alan Shearer (1994/95) and Andy Cole (1993/94).

"I broke the one for 38. It is important to me. Because we slowed down because we won the league. Last week Lucho [Luis Diaz] missed a chance and I was like, 'oh, please! What else can I do!' I would love to break it. I think I'll break it."

Liverpool's bright future

"The players are new, excited, young, they learn from us and also have their ability to give it all. We have a very good group and we can win every trophy we want."

