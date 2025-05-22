Man Utd transfers: Al Hilal interested in signing Bruno Fernandes

Al Hilal are interested in signing Bruno Fernandes, but plans to sign him are not advanced at present.

However, that could change because Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are playing in the Club World Cup next month and can sign players during a special early transfer window between June 1 and June 10.

Fernandes is a key player at United. Head coach Ruben Amorim has called his captain one of the best players in the world and he is not for sale.

Fernandes is on a list of players Al Hilal are targeting as they prepare to represent Saudi Arabia in the new expanded tournament in the United States next month.

They are in a group with Real Madrid, Pachuca and RB Salzburg and their opening game is against Real Madrid in Miami on June 18.

They currently have former Premier League players such as Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Khalidou Koulibaly in their squad.

Fernandes will be 31 in September. Last summer he signed a new United contract until 2027 with the option of a further year.

United signed him from Sporting in January 2020 in a deal worth up to £68m.

Fernandes wants to stay at United but he admitted last night that his future could be uncertain.

"I've always said I will be here until the club says to me that it's time to go," Fernandes said. "I'm eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to great days.

"In the day that the club thinks that I'm too much or it's time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I've always said it and I keep my word in the same way.

"If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cash in or whatever, it's what it is, and football sometimes is like this."

