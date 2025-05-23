England squad: Ivan Toney recalled to national team by Thomas Tuchel with Phil Foden rested

Ivan Toney has been surprisingly recalled to the England squad by head coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of next month's World Cup qualifier with Andorra and friendly against Senegal.

The striker was part of Gareth Southgate's squad at last summer's Euros, helping England reach the final. However, he has not featured for his country since, having left Brentford for Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, where he has scored 22 goals in 29 appearances in the Saudi Pro League this season.

"Ivan deserves to be with us," Tuchel said. "I'm convinced. He's scored over 20 goals for Al Ahli this season, he won a major title - the Asian Champions League - and had a big involvement in the team in goals and assists."

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins rested an injury during the March break but has been recalled to join captain Harry Kane and Toney as the striker options, meaning Tottenham's Europa League winner Dominic Solanke has been dropped.

"We decided to nominate three strikers, with Harry and Ollie Watkins," Tuchel added.

"I had a call with Dom Solanke, who deserved to be with us, who won a major trophy with Tottenham and he was a big player for them.

"But he was in camp already, I have a clear picture of what he can bring to this group and now is still the moment to see new players, get a feeling for them.

"Because Ollie and Ivan were not with us [in March], that is basically the decision."

Phil Foden requested to be given a period of rest to address his physical and mental health, while his Manchester City team-mate Jack Grealish, who has struggled for game time, is not included in the 26-player group.

Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have both returned to fitness after missing Tuchel's first camp in March with injury but have not been called up. There is not a single Manchester United, Man City or Tottenham player in the squad.

There had been indications Arsenal right-back Ben White would see his international exile come to an end in this window, but despite having conversations with Tuchel and announcing he is available for selection again after ruling himself out during Southgate's tenure, he is not included this time. However, Gunners star Bukayo Saka is back after injury saw him miss out in March.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been handed his first call up, while Cole Palmer is included after missing the last camp with injury and their club team-mate Noni Madueke gets the nod, along with Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher - who played under Tuchel at Chelsea - who returns to the frame.

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon returns after withdrawing from the last squad with injury.

Injured pair Marcus Rashford and Marc Guehi, Liverpool defender Jarrell Quansah, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen and Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale were all in the squad last time but miss out here.

Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento is set to return to the U21s for this summer's Euros, as is Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton - who trained with the senior side in March.

Which England players could be at the Club World Cup? Chelsea: Trevoh Chalobah, Cole Palmer, Reece James, Levi Colwill, Noni Madueke.

Trevoh Chalobah, Cole Palmer, Reece James, Levi Colwill, Noni Madueke. Bayern Munich: Harry Kane.

Harry Kane. Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham. Atletico Madrid: Conor Gallagher.

Conor Gallagher. *Trent Alexander-Arnold is wanted by Real Madrid, who hope to sign him in time for the Club World Cup.

Eight players in the squad are involved in the Club World Cup, which begins on June 14, four days after the Senegal friendly, plus possibly Trent Alexander-Arnold if his move to Real Madrid goes through in time.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dan Burn, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers.

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

