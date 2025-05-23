England squad: Thomas Tuchel selections assessed and what they mean for Ivan Toney, Harry Maguire, Adam Wharton, Ben White and more

There were shock selections and intriguing indications from Thomas Tuchel as he named his England squad for next month's internationals.

Here's what we learnt from the England boss and his picks to face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier and then Senegal in a friendly…

Toney's surprise recall a blow for Solanke

Ivan Toney's recall to the England squad for the first time since last summer's Euros and his swapping of Brentford for Al Ahli was the headline grabbing selection on Friday morning. "I don't think anybody saw it coming," said Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett.

Toney has scored 22 goals in 29 appearances in the Saudi Pro League and Tuchel noted he'd also won the Asian Champions League. But this was a striking moment - a player picked on their form in Saudi Arabia over a player, Dominic Solanke, who had just helped Tottenham win the Europa League.

"The question mark has always been about what the standard of football is in Saudi Arabia," said Dorsett. "But Tuchel clearly thinks it's good enough to include him."

Tuchel said: "Ivan deserves to be with us. I'm convinced. We decided to nominate three strikers, with Harry [Kane] and Ollie Watkins, and I had a call with Dom Solanke, who deserved to be with us, who won a major trophy with Tottenham and he was a big player for them.

"But he was in camp already [in March], I have a clear picture of what he can bring to this group and now is still the moment to see new players, get a feeling for them. Because Ollie [through injury] and Ivan were not with us [in March] that is basically the decision."

Chalobah favoured over Maguire... for now?

Trevoh Chalobah's first England call-up is a sweet moment for the Chelsea defender and many will feel it is just reward for a player who has performed well this term, including during his loan spell at Crystal Palace. But it was Tuchel's comment that the 25-year-old was now playing better than Manchester United's Harry Maguire which stood out.

Maguire missed the March camp with injury but has significantly restored his status at United, reclaiming a starting spot under Ruben Amorim having previously looked like he might leave the club during Erik ten Hag's reign. But forcing his way back into the England XI may not be so straightforward.

"[Maguire] is always in my thoughts," said Tuchel. "He is always a threat from set-pieces, a big personality, he steps up in difficult times, as you can see in his club.

"At the moment, Ezri [Konsa] keeps his place, Dan Burn as he's left-footed keeps his place, Marc [Guehi] is more happy to play on the left side but had an injury so we decided for a left-footer with Levi Colwill to get this, and at the moment we see Trevoh a little bit ahead of Harry.

"I have a very clear picture of what Harry represents, what Harry can do and what he brings to a squad. I'm not so clear on how Trevoh would behave in this environment. Performance-wise Trevoh is a step ahead at the moment. He's involved fighting for a Champions League campaign and that's why."

Henderson is a clear Tuchel favourite for his leadership skills

Image: Jordan Henderson has been selected by England boss Thomas Tuchel

It's been a tough few weeks for Jordan Henderson, with his Ajax side surrendering their Dutch title race lead to lose out to PSV. But he can be encouraged by the continued backing of Tuchel.

The 34-year-old was described as playing "on a decent level" by the England boss - but Tuchel's praise for Henderson's leadership was more emphatic.

"If you have a training exercise with different groups, the group where Jordan is you can turn your back, you don't need to watch, he will take care of all the standards in this group," explained Tuchel.

"He sets the standards, he's vocal, a natural leader and the others follow. He has this kind of ability and that's why he's with us. He's still playing on a decent level. That's why there was not a thought to drop him. Once you meet Jordan it's such an obvious choice."

White's return from international exile only a matter of time

Image: Ben White is fit and playing for Arsenal again after injury

Ben White will play for England again. That was not always certain but the Arsenal right-back, who stepped away from the international game under Gareth Southgate's tenure after leaving the 2022 World Cup early, has clearly had positive conversations with Tuchel about a return.

Only the upcoming arrival of his first-born child appears to have prevented him being involved this time around.

"He made very strong progress and was involved in the latest matches of Arsenal which I was delighted to see," said Tuchel.

"We had a talk and decided that at the moment, he will become a father very soon, the baby is due on the exact date of the camp, it's his first child, we wish him and his wife all the best for that, and if he comes back he should come back with a free mind and full focus on football.

"We decided together this is not the camp to come back. A second reason is he can increase in the physical ability [having recently returned from injury]. Given all circumstances we decided he's not with us. He was ready to be selected now but because of nice family reasons we don't pick him."

Wharton set to be a leader at U21 Euros

Image: Adam Wharton is set to play a key role for the U21s this summer, says Tuchel

Spoiler alert - Tuchel also dropped some big clues as to who Lee Carsley will name in England's U21 squad as they look to defend their Euros title next month.

When asked why Crystal Palace FA Cup winner Adam Wharton wasn't in his squad, Tuchel said the midfielder along with Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, Elliot Anderson, Liam Delap had a big part to play for the youth team. They were all later included in an England U21 training squad ahead of that tournament.

"I like they have the chance to be leaders in thig group that Lee relies on and we will monitor this very closely. The intention is they take the responsibility for the U21s."

Tuchel won't release players early for Club World Cup

Tuchel himself admitted the June international break is a difficult one for players and clubs, with the games an extra exertion at the end of a long season. It is complicated further this summer by some players needing to go to the Club World Cup in USA, which starts just four days after England's second game of the international break against Senegal.

Tuchel was firm that all 26 players in his squad would be present for the two matches and not be released early, given the limited time he has to work with his players before next summer's World Cup - but conceded he may manager minutes with that tournament in mind.

"To cut it short: We will start the camp with 26 and finish the camp with 26," said Tuchel. "I can understand the arguments of the clubs, who would love to see their players get a rest. But I think we have strong and strongest arguments ourselves and for our goals that we want to reach.

"We will try to manage the minutes of the players, of course, regarding who will play first match, second match and who will go to the Club World Cup."