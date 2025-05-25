Aston Villa to make complaint over referee selection as Champions League bid ends after controversial decision vs Man Utd

Aston Villa will make an official complaint over the selection of referee Thomas Bramall for their Premier League final-day match against Man Utd, which Champions League-chasing Villa lost after having a goal controversially ruled out.

The defeat saw Villa finish sixth in the league, meaning they missed out on Champions League football next season when just a point would have seen them secure the top-five finish necessary to qualify.

After the first-half sending-off of goalkeeper Emi Martinez, Villa's 10 players thought they had taken the lead in the second half when Morgan Rogers poked the ball free from Altay Bayindir and curled the ball into an open net, only for Bramall to disallow the goal for an alleged foul on the United goalkeeper.

The referee awarded a free kick to United with Bayindir deemed to be in control of the ball before Rogers gained possession, only for replays to show he did not have both hands on the ball when Rogers poked it away.

How the incident unfolded Villa were down to 10 after Emi Martinez's red card late in the first half, but thought they went ahead midway through the second with the game still at 0-0. Under little pressure, Man Utd keeper Altay Bayindir made a mess of sliding onto the ball in his box. Villa's Morgan Rogers dislodged the ball before swivelling and firing into the empty net, seemingly giving the visitors the lead. At the time, the goal would have seen Villa climb into the Champions League places with less than 20 minutes left on the final day of the season. The goal was disallowed by referee Thomas Bramall, who adjudged Rogers to have kicked the ball out of Bayindir's grasp. However, replays show the United 'keeper had lost possession before Rogers' intervention. Because Bramall blew the whistle before the goal was scored, VAR could not intervene and the goal did not stand.

Amad Diallo scored for Man Utd three minutes later before Christian Eriksen's penalty doubled United's advantage in the 87th minute.

The 2-0 loss at Old Trafford meant Villa missed out on Champions League qualification on goal difference, while a point would have been enough to lift them into fifth following Newcastle's 1-0 defeat to Everton.

After the game, Villa's director of football operations Damian Vidagany confirmed that the complaint would focus on the appointment of Bramall, a relatively inexperienced top-flight official, for a game in which Champions League football was on the line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Bramall has officiated 11 games in the top-flight of English football this season and 17 other match officials have taken charge of more fixtures than him throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

"The complaint is not about the decision," said Vidagany. "The complaint is about the selection of the referees. One of the most inexperienced referees for one of the most difficult matches of the season involving another four or five teams.

"It's not about the decision. The decision is clear. It's a mistake. The referee apologised for the mistake. We can do nothing. The problem is why the experienced international referees were not here today."

Why was the goal disallowed?

"The referee's call was a free-kick to Manchester United with Bayindir deemed to be in control of the ball before Rogers gained possession," read a Premier League match centre statement on X.

"The whistle was blown by the referee before the ball entered the goal, therefore the incident was not reviewable by the VAR."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Head coach Unai Emery, who indicated with a nod that Bramall had admitted the mistake, told TNT Sports: "The TV (evidence) is clear but, of course, we have to accept it. It is a big mistake.

"The goal (being) disallowed was the key moment but overall they deserve it more. We were resilient with one player less and we could score one goal. It was a good opportunity to continue being resilient and keep the result.

"I speak to the referee and he knows it (was a mistake). But I don't want to speak about VAR.

"We go to Europa League but we were close to Champions League. Our objective (at the start of the season) was to be in Europe, and we have to be happy and proud with what we did."

PGMOL declined to comment when approached by Sky Sports News.

The disallowed goal that cost Villa CL...

Image: Morgan Rogers kicks the ball away from Altay Bayindir before scoring, only for the goal to be disallowed by referee Thomas Bramall

McGinn slams 'incredible' decision that cost Villa CL

Villa captain John McGinn has slammed the "incredible" decision to rule out Rogers' goal at Old Trafford during the 2-0 defeat which cost the visitors a spot in the Champions League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clinton Morrison and Mike Dean look at why Aston Villa were not awarded a goal despite hitting the back of the net.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, McGinn said: "Tough to take, especially in the circumstances.

"No one in the dressing room or watching felt like we deserved to win. Man Utd were the better team but the decision is incredible.

"Everyone, when VAR was implemented, wanted correct decisions. I know it is the rule but it is so hard to take, especially with the impact it has on us.

"To whistle at that point, it is hard to take. All you need is a point to get into the Champions League."