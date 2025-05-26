Erik ten Hag: Bayer Leverkusen appoint former Man Utd boss as Xabi Alonso's replacement as head coach

Bayer Leverkusen have appointed former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag as Xabi Alonso's replacement as head coach.

The 55-year-old Dutchman has signed a contract running through to June 2027 with the Bundesliga club.

Ten Hag inherits a team that finished second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and reached the German Cup semi-finals after winning both competitions under Alonso the year before.

Alonso left to take over as Real Madrid coach, replacing Carlo Ancelotti who has taken charge of the Brazil national team.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It is Ten Hag's first job since he was dismissed as United coach in October 2024.

He won two domestic cups in his two-and-a-half years in charge at Old Trafford but was fired after the club's worst start to a season, with four defeats in nine league games.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.