Erik ten Hag: Bayer Leverkusen appoint former Man Utd boss as Xabi Alonso's replacement as head coach
Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been appointed as Xabi Alonso's replacement as head coach at Bayer Leverkusen; Ten Hag takes on his first job since departing Old Trafford in October 2024; Bayer Leverkusen finished second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga
Monday 26 May 2025 10:27, UK
Bayer Leverkusen have appointed former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag as Xabi Alonso's replacement as head coach.
The 55-year-old Dutchman has signed a contract running through to June 2027 with the Bundesliga club.
Ten Hag inherits a team that finished second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and reached the German Cup semi-finals after winning both competitions under Alonso the year before.
Alonso left to take over as Real Madrid coach, replacing Carlo Ancelotti who has taken charge of the Brazil national team.
It is Ten Hag's first job since he was dismissed as United coach in October 2024.
He won two domestic cups in his two-and-a-half years in charge at Old Trafford but was fired after the club's worst start to a season, with four defeats in nine league games.
